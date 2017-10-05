Zambia match, do-or-die for Nigeria –Abbey

Emmanuel Tobi

Ex-international, George Abbey, has said that Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia is a do-or-die affair for Nigeria while warning the Super Eagles against complacency and overconfidence.

The Zambians after a famous 1-0 away victory against Algeria in early this month are placed second on seven points in Group B.

Nigeria on 10 points from four games lead the Chipolopolo on three points. Both Cameroon and Algeria with three points and one respectively have crashed out of contention for the sole group ticket.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph from his base in England, Abbey who was part of Nigeria’s team to the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia, said the game would be very tough considering the fact that it is a dicey one for both teams.

“It is a game we can’t afford to lose because we all know what’s at stake. It is a do-or-die for Nigeria,” the former defender added.

“Playing in the World Cup is the pinnacle of every player’s career. We are within a touching distance of this global event.”

Abbey who is now a physical trainer and match analyst in UK added that the game plan against the Zambians must be very solid saying the Chipolopolo must not be underrated.

“I would encourage the players to stay focused and continue with the same attitude and commitment which has got the team to this position.

“One last hurdle to overcome and we’re there. We need to give Zambia the respect they deserve as they’ve proven to be a dangerous team with their recent form,” he said.

The Nigerians defeated the Zambians 2-1 at home in Ndola during the first leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and a win on October 7 at the Godwill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, will seal qualification for the Eagles with a game to spare against Algeria in November.

Like this: Like Loading...