Zambia match tricky –Moses

Super Eagles striker Victor Moses has described the Nigeria Zambia World Cup qualifier as a tricky encounter. Moses who was speaking in Uyo on Thursday said the Eagles would have to work hard for victory on match day (tomorrow). The Chelsea star said he could not guarantee Nigeria would beat Zambia on Saturday due to the crucial nature of the match.

Victor Moses joined the Eagles training for the first time on Wednesday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo after he was excused by the coach to attend to some family issues. Moses who has scored three goals in Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying campaign, says he expects a tough game against Zambia.

“I can’t guarantee if we are going to beat Zambia or not. To be honest football is sometimes very tricky, you win some you lose some,” he said. “We have got quality players who can win us games. As I said before we are working collectively as a team and as you can see right from the very first day we have shown strength and passion.

“We want to make the nation proud, which is very important. But then again we want to qualify for the World Cup, we have the advantage we are playing home and if we can beat Zambia that would be a big bonus for us.” Nigeria need an outright win to book an automatic sole ticket of Group B to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

