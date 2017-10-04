Zambia playing mind game, says Amoo

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Fatai Amoo has dismissed as mere mind game the antics of the Zambians to halt Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

“I think the ratio is 60/40 for Nigeria against Zambia going into the crucial World Cup qualifier on Saturday in Uyo.

“Zambia played two-legged clash against Algeria and were able to garner six points which actually revived their chances and boosted their morale.

“On our part we won and drew against Cameroon which is equally good for our morale and chances.

“Zambia are merely cashing in on the momentum of the wins against Algeria to assert unnecessary pressure on us.

“I consider the undue pressure and avowal talk to halt our dreamed qualification for the World Cup as mere mind game.

“It’s permitted in football but I do not think their outburst and plot will cause any damage on our chances.

“We have experienced and matured players in our midst to perfectly handle the untoward pressure,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...