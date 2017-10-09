Zambia tie our toughest – Echiejile

Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile said the 2018 World Cup qualifying match with Chipolopolo of Zambia was the toughest in the series for the side.

He said the Zambians’ physicality and youthfulness made the match difficult for the Eagles to handle but the Nigerians dug deep to get the needed result.

He said the Zambians, game plan was to defend and get them on the counter but the Eagles dealt with their pace and power.

“The match was more difficult than the one we played in Zambia. They have improved a lot. You know they came to defend, they tried to frustrate us with their style of play, they were very aggressive but luckily for us Alex came in and scored that goal. We were confident we were going to win even though we knew it was not going to come easily. That is how it was but we thank God and we thank Nigerians too,” he said.

The defender was pulled out of the game midway into the second half but he told our correspondent he would be back soon.

“I pulled a hamstring, it is nothing so serious, I will go back to my club and hopefully I can start playing as from next week,” he said.

