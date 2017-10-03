Zidane: I’m disappointed with Ronaldo

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he is “a little disappointed” for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese drew another blank in La Liga on Sunday night.

Ronaldo has scored five times in two Champions League matches this season, but the forward is yet to register in his three league appearances since a domestic suspension.

The 32-year-old had a number of chances in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Espanyol, but an Isco brace proved to be the difference as the Portuguese’s frustrations in the league continued.

“We are a little disappointed for him,” Zidane told Movistar. “He isn’t fatigued, in fact it’s the opposite after he missed a number of games through suspension.

“However, this is football; he has not scored yet in La Liga but his assist to Isco was incredible and we hope his luck changes in the next game in front of goal.”

Ronaldo’s 25 La Liga goals last season proved to be his lowest return in Spain’s top flight since moving to Real Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009.

