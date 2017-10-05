Zinc may stop growth of throat cancer

Zinc may halt the growth of esophageal cancer cells, potentially paving the way for new prevention and treatment methods.

These are the findings of a new research published online in ‘The FASEB Journal’.

Esophageal cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the esophagus which is a muscular tube that moves food and liquids from the throat to the stomach.

Esophageal cancer is the sixth leading cause of human cancer deaths around the world.

As well as taking supplements adding zinc-rich foods such as spinach, flax seeds, beef, pumpkin seeds and seafood like shrimp and oysters into diet can help boost levels of the nutrient, the ‘NewsmaxHealth’ reported.

According to the study, the results showed that zinc selectively halts the growth of cancer cells, but not normal esophageal epithelial cells, a finding that could now lead to further research and potential new ways of treating and perhaps even preventing esophageal cancer.

Like this: Like Loading...