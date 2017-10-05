Zoo managers skip World Animal Day celebration over abducted colleague

The National Association of Zoological Garden and Wildlife have said the association will not observe the 2017 World Animal Day celebration following the abduction of their colleague in Edo state.

The association’s national Vice Chairman in charge of South-East and South-South, Francis Abioye, disclosed the position of the association in a chat with newsmen Wednesday.

Dr. Eddy Enahire the General Manager of Agba zoo, Edo state was kidnapped in September where three police officers providing security for him were killed.

But Abioye said they cannot be celebrating while their colleague and a major stakeholder in the association are still in the custody of the kidnappers.

“The association is still in pain over the killing of three police officers and abduction of our colleague.

“We have decided to skip this year’s world animal day celebration to show solidarity and serious concern for our colleague”, he said.

Abioye who disclosed that the last World Animal Day celebration in Abuja attracted dignitaries across the country, regretted that the 2017 event was marred by the sad incident.

He further disclosed that the association is currently raising fund to assist families of the murdered police officers and call for more support from concerned Nigerians.

Abioye also called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to break his silence and communicate to the association the status of the case `.

“We are worried about our colleague, about the three murdered police officers and we need update on the efforts of the security agencies to rescue and arrest the criminals”, he said.

