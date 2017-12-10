​Trend du jour: Naughty knot dress

Besides being a beauty queen that will forever be remembered in history, Agbani Darego knows how to make a statement.

One has got to give it to the young lady beauty queen.

Here, she is clad in this gorgeous knot dress that absolutely flatters her frame.

It is trendy and chic as it captures the essence of her femininity.

The colour is earthy giving it a vintage appeal in those sweeps of brush strokes that looks like white.

What is amazing is that fact that this trendy knot style that drapes the curves very alluringly takes on a new dimension on Agbani.

Some ladies try to achieve this look when they knot their silk/chiffon buba and let the knot drape at the front.

She paired hers with a gold box clutch, slicked back hair and natural makeup. What a chic look!

