10 feared dead as herdsmen attack communities in Kogi

Fulani herdsmen have attacked Agabifo in Omala Local Government Area and Omi in Yagba West Local Government Area, both in Kogi State, allegedly killing 10 persons at the weekend.

The influx of the herdsmen into the state, was following the recent pronouncement by the state Governor, Yahaya Bello that he will not support anti Grazing Bill.

The governor went further by declaring a green passport for any Fulani herdsmen wanting to live in the state.

The Fulani herdsmen, it was learnt, invaded the farmland and fed their cattle with the farm produce, and attacked a farmer and his family when the farmer approached them.

They chased them to the village where about 10 people were allegedly killed.

It was further gathered that the Fulani herdsmen, after invading the village, carrying AK47 riffles and other dangerous arms, went back to the farm and destroyed their crops and ran away.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the villagers have run away from their houses as the herdsmen threatened to invade the village again.

Similarly, another group of Fulani herdsmen invaded another farmland at Omi.

An eye witnessed account disclosed that the Fulani herdsmen with over 30 cattle invaded a rice farm owned by a woman, destroying the rice farm and chased the farmers away.

A farmer, who doesn’t want his identity to be known disclosed that the Fulani herdsmen were fully armed.

He added that other farmers were in their farm working when they heard gunshots allegedly coming from the invading herdsmen.

According to the source, he escaped by the grace of God. He appealed to the state government to take a proactive step by calling on the Fulani herdsmen to order.

The Public Relation Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. William Ayah, while confirming the attack, said only two persons were killed by some unknown gun men.

While insisting that the command is yet to confirm if Fulani herdsmen carried out the attack or not, Aya said the State Police Commissioner, Ali Janga, had ordered full investigation into the mayhem.

The Governor, Alhaji Yayaha Bello, during a tripartite stakeholders meeting between the state government, the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Rearers Association and the Farmers Association in Kogi State, Bello had thrown the gate of the state opened to Fulani herdsmen, who found it difficult to enter states like Benue, Ekiti and Nassarawa.

Governor Bello said the people of the state must go and learn how to coexist peacefully with the cattle rearers.

The governor also read riot acts to the traditional rulers, in the state vowing to adopt all available means to punish them if they fail to instill discipline and prevent further breakdown of law and order in their domain.

“My administration will deal with any traditional rulers anywhere there is crisis, the traditional ruler will be removed or dethrone from office,” he warned.

