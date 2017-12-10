2019: 27 Imo lawmakers endorse Okorocha’s son-in-law for governor

Legislators of the Imo State Assembly have endorsed Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu, for the governorship of Imo State ahead the 2019 general election.

This was disclosed yesterday by Hon. Henry Uzoma Ezediaro member representing Oguta state constituency in the Assembly and House committee chairman on Petroleum, ISOPADEC and NDDC. Briefing newsmen Saturday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Ezediaro said that following consultations and meetings by the state legislators, they have resolved that election of Nwosu as the state governor in 2019 would ensure the continuation of the programmes of the current administration.

Ezediaro said, “Without Uche Nwosu as governor in 2019‚ most of the on going projects and laudable programmes of the Okorocha administration in the state would be abandoned by any person who has not been part and parcel of the current administration.

“We, the members of the Imo State Assembly have therefore resolved that considering the disposition, manner and humility in which Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has conducted himself in politics, we are urging him to contest the governorship election in 2019. We the members of Imo State House of Assembly across party lines have endorsed him as our candidate.”

He continued: “I am also speaking in my capacity as the Director- General of Ugwumba Mandate that we are urging him to contest the governorship as his governorship ambition is now our project with or without the support of Governor Okorocha. If he chooses to contest in APC I will donate 27 buses for his campaign like I did for Governor Okorocha in 2015 when I donated five campaign buses to him “.

Hon. Ezediaro further disclosed that in collaboration with his kinsmen, he has also mapped out some money to support the campaign of Uche Nwosu if he declares to contest.

He thanked Governor Rochas Okorocha for what he has accomplished in the state, but however appealed to him to look into critical areas that need urgent attention particularly in the areas of salaries of civil servants and pensions.

“I urge the Governor to revisit the agreement earlier reached between the state government and labour now that we are out of recession. I also want him to quickly constitute the board members of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas commission (ISOPADEC) and to properly fund it.” He added that the oil bearing communities should be given some level of priority attention as the community that lay the golden eggs for the state should not wallow in poverty and neglect.

