2019: Enugu APC to print posters for Buhari’s presidential campaigns

Taking a cue from its Kano State counterpart, which undertook to purchase the nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid, the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday announced that it would print all the posters required for the presidential campaigns In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of APC in Enugu, Mrs. Kate Ofor, which was released to journalists, the party commended its Kano State counterpart for not only joining in endorsing President Buhari for the 2019 presidential election, but for electing to buy nomination form for him.

The statement reads: “We are in league with Kano APC and wish to complement their efforts by electing to print posters for Mr. President’s bid for the 2019 presidential election. For it is our conviction that by then the solid infrastructural projects Mr. President is laying must be pronounced.

“Enugu APC is not in doubt that development projects going on in the land like Enugu-Onitsha, Enugu- Port Harcourt, Second Niger Bridge, Enugu Water Scheme, standard gauge railways of Western, Eastern and Coastal Corridors and those in the pipeline like revamping Enugu Coal and ongoing projects across the country are tangibles which will dot our posters.

