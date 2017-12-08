2019: Ndigbo’ll endorse candidate with favourable programme – Nwodo

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, yesterday declared that Ndigbo would support only a political party and its presidential candidate with programmes that would address multifarious interests and challenges confronting Ndigbo in Nigeria. Nwodo, who spoke during a reception in his honour by the Enugu chapter of the organisation, on arrival at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, after a trip to the United States of America, revealed that he had gone to the U.S. to inaugurate the South Carolina chapter of Ohanaeze.

He stressed that although the group is a non-political association, it would advise Ndigbo to vote for a candidate of the political party that has the best programmes for Ndigbo in 2019. Nwodo also expressed anger at the deplorable state of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, saying that deliberate neglect of the airport, the only international airport in the zone, tallies with the obvious marginalization of the people of South East geopolitical zone in the socio- political and economic development of the country, particularly after the civil war that ended in 1970. He said that the visit to US provided the opportunity for him to interact with other Igbo organisations and business men and to intimate them about the recent South East economic summit and the work of the Prof. Chuwkuma Soludo’s economic and political committee, which Ohanaeze inaugurated recently to articulate the road map for the socio-economic and political development of South East region.

The President General of Ohanaeze said Nigerians in US were enthusiastic to partner with South East governors for the development of the region especially in the area of digital technology, agriculture and power in order to create employment opportunities for the young ones and revive the moribund industries in the area. “Ohanaeze is a non-political organisation and the membership of Ohanaeze cuts across political lines.

All Igbos are members of Ohanaeze from their town unions and they all exist in all the political parties, so I cannot be agent of any political party. “What is important to Ohanaeze is that before the election, all the political parties must sell their manifesto to us so that we can advise Igbos appropriately as to who has protected our interest in their manifestoes.

So the parties have not yet nominated their candidates; it is premature for me to begin to ask them what they have. “When the candidates emerge, I will seek audience with them; first of all I want to know whoever the next president of Nigeria is, that Igbos have undertaken that if he is not an Igbo man, he will not stay for more than one tenure. And that the next president of Nigeria will come to Igbo thereafter. That is as the irreducible minimum for Ndigbo.”

On the state of Akanu Ibiam International Airport Nwodo said: “Today I lost my temper at the airport, because our people have an airport that is not operational. I spoke to the President (Buhari) in Abakaliki about the state of Enugu Airport; the runway is in a despicable condition. The Ethiopian Airlines came to my house and complained to me with pictures.

There were cracks in the runway, the new terminal building is abandoned, the one former President Jonathan renovated is not like anything anybody did anything to, part of the annexure close to it was carried away by hurricane, the one that is there itself is in very, very bad condition.

“The international arrival we used today, it took us two hours to get our luggage. First the trucks that were going to bring them are in disuse, only one is working. Secondly the punishment our people are given in the airport there, Immigration takes bribe from them, Customs take bribe from them.

