2019: The signal from Buhari is clear

More light is beginning to shine clearly on the road leading for the contest of Nigeria’s 2019 presidential election, especially with the concerns on where lies the President’s interest.

One event which appears to have forced a break in the President’s silence on the 2019 election is definitely the resignation of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the APC. Atiku, penultimate Friday announced his resignation from the party on account of what he called absence of internal democracy and the party’s failure to fulfill its array of electioneering promises to Nigerians.

The former Vice President has since joined the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a party he is believed to have nurtured and supported, only to dump it in 2014 to join the APC.

Atiku has returned to the PDP with a perceived assurance of securing the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2019 general election. Should this dream of his come to fruition, the former Vice President is likely to present himself as a strong challenge, if not obstacle to President Buhari’s smooth sail dream of a second term, if he finally re-contest on the platform of the APC. Both men are northerners with large party followership.

The presidency and APC stalwarts seem not to be losing sleep presently as a result of this singular development. Regardless of comments from the Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and a few others, who feel that Atiku does not, and will never pose a threat to President Buhari’s re-election, the President himself appears to have since seen it differently.

Why inaugurating the National Minimum Wage Committee on Wednesday at the presidential villa, President Buhari did not mince his words in expressing concern as to why the APC should miss a big fish like the former Vice President. Of course, that could be dangerous with elections just by the corner, a year from now.

One is sure that President Buhari, unlike others who are quick to wave aside the resignation issue, is not prepared to take things to chance, losing an important member such as the Waziri Adamawa. Atiku indeed, has several party followers who are always prepared to follow him wherever he goes to. The lessons from the exit of the five PDP governors who left the party to form the new PDP and later the APC come easily to mind. Their departure, which was not taken seriously by the government of the day and the leadership of the party led to the defeat of the incumbent.

As the President observed at the even also attended by the APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, he jokingly said “accept my sympathy for losing a senior member of your party,” referring to the party’s national chairman.

Just a day after President Buhari had expressed sympathy to the APC chairman over Atiku’s resignation, he invited the Adamawa State governor Jubrilla Bindow to the presidential villa for a meeting. Bindow is seen as one of the ‘god sons’ of the former Vice President, and the state governor has high regards for him too.

With the former Vice President leaving the APC, there have been fears that Bindow may tow his line of the Waziri Adawama. Could this have been the reason for his invitation to the villa? May be, at least, to rob mind with the President and present words of assurance that he would remain in the ruling APC and work for its victory in future elections.

If this is what the presidency wanted from governor Bindow, it will definitely be safe to conclude that this assurance has since been secured.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the closed door meeting with the President, governor Bindow said he was not ready to follow the former Vice President as he remains a life member of the APC.

“First of all, the former Vice President is more than mature enough to decide whatever he wants to decide for himself. As far as I am concerned, I am one of the founding fathers of APC.

“When I was in the Senate with the current Senate President (Bukola Saraki), we were the ones that worked very hard to ensure all members of the National Assembly that we agreed to move to APC and we did, so I don’t see any reason why the house I helped to build I will leave it, am in APC for the rest of my life period.

“The Waziri Adamawa remains somebody I respect as a father or any other elder in the state. Not only Waziri, every elder in Adamawa State as far as I am concerned, I regard them as my parents or my fathers,” he said.

Interestingly, the minister of Women Affairs Mrs. Jumai Alhassan who was the first to declare support for Atiku early in the year, was also present at the villa, when the Adamawa met with President Buhari. It is however, unclear why she joined in the meeting proper.

If these happening in the polity are not enough for those doubting the signs from the President as far the contest of the 2019 presidential election is concerned, they should also consider the President’s recent comments in far away Abidjan.

President Buhari was accompanied on the trip to Cote d’Iviore by the former Lagos State governor and leader of the APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and a few serving state governors. They attended the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) summit.

It was the first time Tinubu would accompany President Buhari on a foreign trip. There in Abidjan, the politicians may have discussed new strategies on the 2019 general elections with strong consideration on the implication of Atiku’s exit.

Again, it is not in doubt that the meeting between Tinubu and President Buhari in Abidjan may have given Buhari a further boost in confidence about 2019. This could explain why he hinted on future votes he was expecting from the Nigerian community which he addressed while on the trip.

While in Kano on a two day official visit, the President was welcomed by a mammoth crowd, in fact, party stakeholders among them have insisted that they will purchase the presidential ticket for the 2019 election for Buhari. The Kano group comprising mostly of ordinary Nigerians also insist that they would go ahead to take legal action against the President if he dares turn down the offer. For a politician, this is definitely another morale booster.

I am, therefore, no longer in doubt about whether or not the President would be seeking re-election in 2019. The sure thing is now obvious that at the appropriate time, Buhari will announce his intention maybe, at an elaborate party function. What it also means is that, the ‘Buharists’ can as well go to sleep now, with this new signals from the President. The next assignment for the APC and its strategists is to the defeat of whoever the opposition will finally features at the polls. Nigerians are watching.

