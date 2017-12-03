3 million voters register in CVR –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said over 3.63 million new voters had been registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the country. Speaking at the ongoing induction retreat for Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the Chairman of the agency, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the voter registration would continue until 60 days to the 2019 general elections. “For the first time in the history of INEC, citizens who have attained the voting age of 18 years and those who could not register during the previous CVR, now have the opportunity to do so.

So far, 3, 630, 529 new voters have been registered,” Yakubu said. Yakubu said that the commission had received over 120 applications from political associations seeking registration as political parties, adding that 46 registered political parties were currently existing in the country.

The INEC chairman, who said the retreat was organised to acquaint the newlyappointed RECs with the commission’s activities, said vote for Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on February 16, 2019 while the governorship, state assembly and area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will hold on March 2, 2019. Yakubu said: “All participants at this retreat should be aware that from today, the 2019 general elections to begin with the Presidential and National Assembly Elections on February 16, 2019 are exactly 434 days away. “These will be followed by the governorship, state and areas, state assembly and area council elections in the FCT on March 2, 2019.”

He added that about 3,630,529 new voters have been registered, saying the registration exercise will continue until 60 days to the general elections. There are at least about 67 political parties that have expressed interest to participate in the election, he hinted, adding that the agency has also received more than 120 applications from political associations seeking to be registered as political parties. “This coordination and synergy must be sustained through increased lateral and horizontal intra and inter department communication,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...