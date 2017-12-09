This is not African! … And it’s clear that something has gone terribly wrong! Whatever is going on today is an alarming development because Africa, to the best of her ability, has always taken care of her children as a priority. From ancient times we have paid special attention to the welfare of our children.

An Africa proverbs says that “children are our clothes” opining that we would be naked persons without our children. Another declares that the banana tree never makes its exit without replacing itself with her children. This new narrative where Africa is behaving like the ostrich that ignores its young is a new and dangerous dimension. With youths of Africa braving desert treks, rickety boat trips and all manner of dangerous escape routes to exit the nightmare that African life represents, every conscientious citizen of the global community should be very concerned.

The relative unconcern with which Africa is reacting is a pointer that something has been tampered with in the basic values of a continent where “it takes an entire community to bring up a child.” The situation is dire! The rippling muscle of frustrated youth energy across our continent is stoking a firestorm that could very well consume the entire sub region if care is not taken.

We must act fast and we need to act now to salvage the future of Africa. It is undeniable that thousands of youths are fleeing daily and dozens are dying with every wave. Something must be done beyond prayers and religious rituals to restore hope and halt the African slide into oblivion.

On a good day black Africa treasures her children and this new trend might mean that the value of human worth is again slipping towards the days of darkness when human sacrifices were normative. That a slave class was set aside in ancient times, as the pool from which the sacrificial appeasements were drawn, showed that there was a troubled conscience somewhere in the mix. To imagine that the 54 nation states and 10 dependent territories thrown up by the post-colonial influence could sink lower than that is a disturbing notion.

PROOF OF CONTINENTAL FAILURE …

Africa’s youths are fleeing the continent because they are the sacrificial lambs of the modern socio-economic altars on which the educated elite of Africa worship its new gods. The modern Africa experience is in this sense a terrible disaster because progress is not measured by the dexterity with which we knot a tie or wear high heeled shoes but the care with which we treat the aged, the young and nurture youth potential in our communities. Operating within the confines injected at the Berlin conference, the programmed elders of Africa are too distracted with the pretences of governance, and their phantom economies to notice that the darkness has returned, but this is not the hour for fault-finding or finger pointing rather a time to take stock and resolve the problem speedily. Thinking out-of-the-box to find an affordable, effective and practical solution, it would seem that the most viable option may be found in the treasure troves of Africa’s cultural nations.

Using Nigeria as a case in point, the entire world was horrified when the news hit the air that 26 teenaged migrant girls purportedly on their way to prostitution in Italy drowned in the Mediterranean Sea. It was said initially that the girls were hastily buried in Salerno, even though there were allegations that they had all been raped by human traffickers before their dinghy boat capsized in coastal waters.

The Federal Government quickly set up a ministerial committee to handle the issue but the big challenge is that the political culture and architecture of governance in Nigeria cannot generate a national outrage in the right direction. Instead of addressing the core issues that relate to the despair, loss of hope and devaluation of human worth that is at the root of the matter, this grave situation will be politicised and diverted into the throwing of brick bats for cheap gain. A quick reality check might help us to realise that the positive vestiges of our cultural heritages could be the best way out. This way the Federal Government can concentrate on the economic issues and pressing matters while the cultural nations go to work on this.

A VIABLE ALTERNATIVE…

If we had published a list of the girls’ names and African tribal affiliations, it is certain that the cultural nations to which each one belonged would have responded with greater concern. Right on the heels of the Italian catastrophe came another devastating blow when the pictures of modern slave markets in Libya went viral on the internet. The slaves are mostly West African illegal immigrants captured by Libyan authorities on their way to Europe. Ghanaians, Nigerians, Togolese, Nigeriens and others, selling for sums of money as low as $400 per human. Male slaves would be held for ransom and a failure to meet the demands meant that their body organs could be harvested for sale for export unless they could be put to work by other buyers.

The females are being purchased mainly for prostitution or payoffs from European countries glad to be rid of potential nuisances. Instead of the long wait for a response from the Nigerian authorities this affront to our humanity in Africa would be better checked if we allowed the cultural nations to defend the humanity of their citizens. For good example, a delegation of “cultural patriots” working with the blessings of the Oni of Ife and other prominent cultural leaders could be commissioned to resolve the issue. With representations dispatched to Libya and other hot spots, they would return with an accurate report of the abominations and recommendations of how to deal with the problems speedily.

The collective power of our cultural nations lies dormant today because the colonial authorities threw out the baby with the bath water. This depressing “human slavery’ situation could be resolved speedily if the Omoluabi, the Igbo, Edo, Efik, Hausa and Fulani cultural nations would only arise to the occasion.

This problem of human slavery predates the existence of Nigeria and so do the bonds of our tribal nations. On this particular occasion it is glaring that the “nuclear family” social structure of western civilisation that we have adopted cannot serve us better than our preference for “communal nurture” where it takes an entire community or village to bring up a child. Working together on this platform we can salvage the future of the youths of Africa. Of course, we would still have to get past our deep inferiority complexes to admit that something good can come out of Africa.

Rev Ladi Peter Thompson, Conflict resolution & Security Consultant, wrote in from Lagos.

