Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Rono, Masresha confirm entries

The list of world-class marathoners that will compete for medals and cash prizes at the February 10, 2018, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon keeps growing by the day. Kenyan Georgina Rono and Ethiopian Azalech Masresha are the latest to join the class of elite female runners.

Rono, winner of the Eindhoven Marathon and other elite marathons, has a personal best of 2:24:33 hours. Third at the 2012 Boston Marathon, she also has a half marathon best of 1. 07:58. Her husband, Daniel Koech, also a marathoner was one of the three pacers at the 2017 edition of the 42.1km race.

Masresha from Ethiopia has a personal best of 1:09:46 in the half marathon and 2:25:34 in the full marathon. The Ethiopian, who has moved to a warmer weather to be able to compete for the top prize in Lagos, said: “I am happy that the 2018 race will start by 6.30am, this will give us the opportunity to finish before the weather becomes too hot but irrespective of the organisers moving the race to 6.30am, I have moved my training to a city that has the same weather with Lagos.

That way, the timing will be irrelevant since I am already used to the Lagos weather.’’ General Manager of the meet, Yusuf Alli, said the number of elite athletes that would participate in the 2018 edition might double that of the two previous editions. “In 2016 and 2017, we had over 200 elite runners but with the level of interest being shown in the 2018 edition, we may get double that figure,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...