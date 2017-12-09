Adamawa govt receives relief materials for Numan victims

The first batch of consignment for Numan, Demsa and Lamurde Local Government Areas of Adamawa State by the Federal Government, following the recent killing by Fulani herdsmen, has been delivered. The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Martins Babale, who confirmed the receipt of the materials at the central store of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), along Numan Road in Jimeta, said it was after it was received that the materials were eventually distributed to the affected areas.

Martins, who appreciated the timely intervention by the government to the family of those who lost their loved ones, said the items would cushion the effect of the menace experienced by the people. He said the people of the state would continue to show gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for acting immediately through the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who visited the crisis areas recently and personally witnessed all the damage in those communities.

