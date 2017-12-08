Adamawa killings: Group seeks suspension of Emir of Kano, Sultan, Lamido Adamawa

Worried by wanton killing of people and destruction of property to incessant farmers and Fulani herdsmen, the people of Numan, Demsa and Lamurde Local Government Areas of Adamawa State are calling for immediate suspension of three Fulani traditional rulers – the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III; Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and the Lamido of Adamawa, Dr. Muhammadu Aliyu Mustapha.

The call was made at a press conference held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Press Centre yesterday by leader of the communities, Griffith Kpakai, the Pene da Bwatiye, who said this was due to their perfidious role in the wanton and dastardly attacks on their people.

The people claimed that these traditional rulers were the handlers of the ‘foreign attack dogs’ in the invasion of their land by the killer herdsmen. The traditional rulers, according to the people, while commissioning the Pulaaku Radio (a Fulfulde radio station), are unleashing their foreign dogs of war on their people.

“These traditional rulers are not above the law, and the government should suspend them and investigate the role they played in the invasion of our land by the killer herdsmen,” they argued, adding that if traditional rulers in the Southern part of the country could be disciplined, the same should be applied to those from the north. Apparently, they described the perennial conflicts between herdsmen and farmers as a plague on the nation and its unity. They, however, called for the redeployment of the Brigade Commander and the Commissioner of Police from their commands.

Like this: Like Loading...