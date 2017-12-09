Alleged graft: Sack education ministry perm sec, unions tell Buhari

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) Of National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono, over the skewed allocation of N23 billion earned academic allowances. It would be recalled that the Joint Action committee (JAC) of the three unions had embarked on an indefinite strike on September 11, over the refusal of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 agreement it signed with the unions. National Vice President of SSANU North, Solomon Alfa, while briefing journalists at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) yesterday during a rally to protest the Federal Government skewed payment of university earned allowance to the three unions called for the sack for the Permanent Secretary for corruption and appealed to President Buhari to investigate disbursement of the N23billion.

Like this: Like Loading...