Anambra 2017: Obiano and new beginning

November 18, 2017 will remain indelible in the annals of contemporary Anambra State political history for so many positive reasons. It was the day Chief Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano, the incumbent governor of the state changed the history and pattern of partisan political trend in the state with a sweeping and unifying victory as never seen or heard of anywhere, especially in Igboland before.

It was a day he swept the stakes and dusted 36 other energetic, fire-spitting men and women who engaged him with all manners of tactics and antics in the political game of popularity and believability before the state’s voters, in an unusual landslide fashion.

It was a day he got re-elected in a very resounding and dramatic manner, scoring highest lawful votes cast in all the 21 out of 21 councils of the state, in an election that no one had reckoned with him before now; at least now in such a sweeping fashion.

It was a day he surprisingly fast-paced above others from being the underdog to poll more votes than all other 36 other opponents put together. It was a day the electorate spoke resoundingly in one voice, one tone and in one accord, opting to stand with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governor; the proponent of the nke a bu nke anyi spirit.

It was the day the people spoke with and stood by and defended their votes-saying in a very loud silence, that mighty power and strength lies in their thumb-prints. It was a day the people told Mr. Peter Obi, the new desperate god-father ‘no!’ That it was not in the hands of any mortal to play God. And that his presence around the People’s Democratic Party candidate was indeed Oseloka Henry Obaze’s greatest undoing and albatross.

That no man speaks when the Almighty God has not spoken. In fact, that madu aburo Chukwu (meaning -no man is God !) That beside all the subterfuge and chicanery, that God’s mind and plans for Ndi Anambra remained inviolable and sacrosanct. That there is always the God-element in every affair of man; governorship election and the re-election of Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano inclusive.

That the understanding earlier reached by the citizens of the state to shift power to the state’s North senatorial zone for eight years remain an honour that must be respected by all!

That all those who were active participants in the arrangement but now want to truncate it shall be publicly humiliated and disgraced. Because, for Obiano to be dragged out of retirement in an effort to salvage the state from the doldrums and lethargy of the immediate past was a task that must be accomplished.

We all know the job is not for rookies or the lily-livered who knows only the usual brutish ways of thugs. Administration of a Grade ‘A’ state like Anambra deserves a lot better. It was clearly the reason a lot of the opposition party’s stakeholders allowed his other brigade and minions to roast in his stew alone. Little wonder the much-talked about federal might failed woefully.

Even an attempt to hit our dear Governor Obiano below the belt by stripping him of his constitutionally prescribed security details like a common felon was easily rebuffed. It had cast serious aspersions on the pattern of politics the ruling party’s candidate would have unleashed on his perceived opponents should he, God forbid wins. The political wickedness was so naked that all eyes saw it and raised a shrill alarm. So bad and raw was the dirty trick that even President Muhammadu Buhari ordered instant reversal to status quo, and the governor’s security compliments were restored at once.

Little wonder Dr Tony Nwoye, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) declined early in the day to legally contest the Obiano Magic before an election tribunal. He backed his stand up with a warm heartwarming goodwill wishes to the governor- elect. Sad that investigations have so far revealed that having staked virtually all his earthly possessions in prosecuting the elections, most of his foot soldiers, both old and young in almost all parts of the state, ranging from Awka to Ideani to Ihiala ran away with the logistics for the election, caring less of the outcome. Tufia kwa! This must stop, anyway.

The ever-articulate ex-Minister of Aviation, Chief Obinna Chidoka of the United Progressives Party(UPP), who saw it coming earlier than others and called to congratulate Obiano even before all the results were announced, became an instant hero for ‘today and tomorrow’.

He, it was who earlier in the heat of the electioneering campaigns confirmed readiness to yield himself to work with anyone who wins if he fails. That is if he was approached. That to him, what matters was the happiness and satisfaction of the greater majority of Anambra citizens. Truly, Anambra State needs more people and politicians like him, those who have similar zeal and disposition.

Mr. Obaze of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who sadly came a distant third even after his thorough campaign tours round the state almost entered a consuming political booby trap, when he muffled something like a protest at the end of the very transparent election because the final result did not favour him. This was an election that has been adjudged by all local and international agencies and observers as the most transparent, hence become standard for all other future elections in the country.

Obaze’s reaction, reports showed, must have been impulsive based on Obi’s one way schooling.

And in addition to the full mind-boosting seeming foolproof assurances of some political clerics. These, and many other such moral boosting rhetoric must have given him no room to ever fathom he might lose. Sadly, he lost. And did so so woefully that he managed to garner only about one-third of Obiano’s sweeping tornado-like run, even in his (Obaze’s) own polling booth at Umuodu Ochuche in Ogbaru council of the state.

So, what was there to contest, object or protest. And he quickly retraced his steps from the unpopular lonely road that would have surely led him to nowhere but more heartbreak. Quickly he changed his mood and appearance and rushed to embrace, commend and support Obiano. In addition, he opted not to pursue anymore protest either in public, private or even in a law court.

Because it would have been a long tortuous embarrassing journey to nowhere to challenge a man who thoroughly thrashed every of the 36, opponents and other party stakeholders and big wigs even in their own backyards. A man who won in all 21councils; a man who polled more than 234,000 popular votes in comparison to his closest rival who scored only about 98,000 or Obaze’s 70,000.

Obiano roundly defeated Nwoye in his Anambra East council, defeated Obaze in his Ogbaru Council Area, Chidoka and Mr. Goddy Ezeemo in their Idemili North and Aguata council areas respectively.

This has never happened anywhere before in the political history of Nigeria except for Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe; the Great ZIK of Africa.

Therefore, when properly managed, Obiano can with his sure and steady confident steps, occupy the very big shoes of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the Great ZIK of Africa. He has all it takes. He has all the trapping -the followership, mien, sagacity and candour.

Today, as the governorship election has come and gone, what we anxiously look up to is an active re-energized Obiano; an administration that would be very robust.

A clean break from the current pattern, to accommodate actively every part of the 177 communities of the state in terms of appointments and key projects. The supervision department of the Ministry of Works, de-silting of the drains, evacuation of the refuse and roads maintenance should all be actively pursued. This is because the governor is just one man who naturally has to delegate most duties. But unfortunately, most of the duty bearers shirk their responsibilities, including the officer in charge of refuse clearance, the one who oversees the roads maintenance, etc. Such hands certainly do not fit into the new robust Anambra that Obiano promised us, hence should be shown the door.

It was really funny that in the last week before the election refuse clearance all over the state were done twice daily-midnight and early mornings. It has suddenly stopped after the election. The road maintenance and repair of potholes were actively pursued, until after the election results were announced. This pattern of administration is to say the least clumsy, deceptive and irresponsible. After all the officers in charge are being paid regularly.

There are parts of Amenyi Awka whose access roads are no longer accessible; and only see a flicker of light maybe once in four weeks. The residents run on generating sets all year round. Yet they are in the state capital. It is then imagined the fate of rural dwellers. These need to change in this new era!

This winding first tenure could be said to have been used to learn the ropes and take care of some sentiments. But this new era/tenure should be for real business; serious business that would signpost a historical period of deep down massive statewide transformation.

Because that is what our Great Zik stood for. That is what we, the 234,000 adult citizens who cast our votes to empower APGA’s Obiano with our collective mandate want to see. So, here comes Obiano, the making of another Great Zik!

