Anger as police bundle suspect into car boot

…demand N1m to avoid labelling him armed robber

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has been urged to probe the activities of detectives attached to the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), Ikorodu, Lagos State, under Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan. The call to take this action was made by Mr Obimdi Ocho of Fomula 2 Hotel &Suite, located at 1&2 Oluwa Memorial, Olodi Apapa, Lagos. Ocho, who made this call in a petition, through his lawyer, Mr Dan Okonkwo, said that he was specifically complaining about Supol Musibau Salawu of ZIS over alleged professional misconduct, misuse of power, extortion and rudeness to members of the public. According to Okonkwo, Ocho briefed him that on November 24, 2017, some policemen barged into his hotel complex in commando style and demanded to know if it was true that security guards attached to his hotel were usually armed with rifles.

Ocho told them that the rifles in possession of his security guards had licence, which he immediately presented to the policemen. Okonkwo said: “Our client was informed by the policemen that a Pump Action rifle does not have licence, but our client told us that when he bought the rifle, he took it to Ikeja Police Command where he was issued a licence in 2015. They further questioned our client on why his guards were armed, he told them that cult members used to disturb customers and members of the public in the community, depriving them of their valuables.

“Our client briefed us that he had had cult boys coming into the hotel, and these boys sometimes used to fight the security men and often injured them. The case was reported at Trinity Police Station. They were arrested and handed over to Federal Special Anti-Robbery, where they were thereafter charged to court.” Okonkwo explained that in spite of Ocho’s answering all ZIS operatives’ questions, they still went ahead to arrest one of the guards identified as Cyril Nwachukwu.

They whisked him away in their vehicle and didn’t drop phone number or their office contact address. Ocho ran to Trinity Police Station to inform them of the situation. It was there that he was told that the men came from Zonal Intervention Squad, Ladegboye, Ikorodu. Ocho later got the phone number of one of the policemen, identified as Supol Musibau Salawu. Okonkwo said: “When Musibau Salawu was called, he picked offence and ordered his men to come down to the hotel and arrest our client. These policemen handcuffed our client, with his hands behind and put him into the boot of their car. They took him to their office at Ikorodu, where he was manhandled just because of the calls he made.”

The lawyer said that when Ocho got to the ZIS office, the policemen placed a gun in his hand and took photographs of him. Okonkwo said: “These policemen came to his hotel, handcuffed and bundled him into the boot of their waiting car. At their Ikorodu office, they handed him a gun and took his photograph. They threatened that if he didn’t give them N1 million, they would send his pictures to media houses, especially online publishers, alleging that he was arrested during a robbery operation.

“The sum of N400, 000 was collected from our client before he was released around 12.30am. On December 4, 2017, one of the team members went to our client and collected the sum of N60, 000.” The lawyer explained that the policemen told Ocho that because of some phone calls he made after policemen stormed his hotel. The IGP, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 2, Mr. Ibrahim Adamu and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi, were all now aware of the case.

The detectives allegedly claimed that the money collected from Ocho, would be used to settle these senior police officers. Okonkwo urged the IGP to check the inordinate ambition of Supol Salawu and his men and restrain them from further harassing Ocho. When Zone 2 spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus, was contacted on the issue of the policemen, she promised to find out the fact of the matter and get back to our correspondent.

But since Thursday, she had not picked her calls or responded to text messages. When our correspondent called Salawu about the allegations, he said: “It’s not true. But I can’t talk right now. I will call you back.” A senior police officer, however, disclosed that the policemen were already being quizzed on the allegations.

