Argentines at war in Turin

●Inter ’s Icardi dares Juve’s Higuain, Dybala

One of the biggest matches this weekend in Europe is Juventus, Inter Milan fixture but what makes it more interesting is that it would involve Argentine brothers who are chasing the Golden Boot in the Serie A. Mauro Icardi will travel to Turin with a strong ambition to outshine his compatriots Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala who are expected to file out for the Old Lady.

Interestingly, the three players are in the top five of the top scorers’ chat in the Serie A and apart from the three points at stake for both clubs, the players have so much more to play for. Icardi has progressed from being a bit-part player to one of the most-sought after forward in Europe after he netted 16 goals in the season to head Italy’s Golden Boot chart. The Old Lady have been overshadowed by Inter Milan and Napoli so far this term before they sealed a 1-0 win at Napoli last weekend, but winning another crunch clash would put them back on track for a seventh straight Italian title.

Higuain has had a quiet season so far this term by his own standard after scoring just nine goals but coming back to haunt his former side last Saturday could be enough motivation for him to storm back to his dominant form. It is certainly going to be a straight battle between Higuain and Icardi, the two strikers are not only fighting to help their teams but they will strive to play for a place in their national teams in the World Cup. Dybala has 12 league goals already with his national team place guaranteed but the winger/striker can strive to hurt Icardi’s Inter. Icardi is optimistic when he said: “Juve-Inter?

We must give continuity to what we have shown up till now. We’re not first by chance, but we must treat this game as another step in a long journey. “There are always three points at stake, we can’t forget that. Of course, we know the meaning of such an encounter, but we must deal with it intelligently, without losing sight of our objectives. “Last season? Well, if what happened last year happens again, the coach will chop our heads off… “Tension played tricks on us, but now we know how to handle every situation. I’m sure of that. We have the right mentality to face the match.”

