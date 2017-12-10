Atiku and the battle this time

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been the centerpiece of Nigerian political discourse in the last two weeks. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM in this write-up, looks at the issues around his defection and juxtaposes them with his ambition to govern the country

Since November 24, when the news of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar exiting the All Progressives Congress (APC) rented the air, different interpretations have been given to his political strength, viz-a – viz implications for APC. Some persons have looked at him as a political heavyweight or a colossus, whose exit from APC will likely cause a catastrophe for the party.

As if sending a signal in that regard, the former Vice President is calling on former members of the party who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return home.

He stated this on Tuesday during a visit to the leadership of the PDP at the national secretariat in Abuja. Atiku expressed optimism that the opposition PDP will win the 2019 general elections, adding that APC is yet to meet 50 per cent of PDP’s achievements.

While admitting that the party made mistakes in the past, he expressed happiness that the party has learnt its lessons. His words: “I, therefore, want to pledge to you Mr. Chairman and members of the National Working Committee that my returning home is to help continue with the sort you have started, reforming, re-branding this very party which is the only party in this country.

“Let me pay tribute to past leadership of this great party; where ever they may be and to call upon them to please return home as I have done. It is only by their returning home that we will build a stronger, more united party that can again return to government and continue to deliver the dividends of democracy. I can bet you the records we have achieved so far in governance no government has yet even done 50 percent of what we have achieved in government, not to talk of equaling our performance in government.

“We should remember that those of us who founded this party, founded it on the principles of democracy, good governance, unity of this country and the prosperity of its people,” he said.

Those who have left the party include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, former National Chairmen of the party Barnabas Gemade and Audu Ogbeh respectively.

Others are five former governors of the party: Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers); Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano); Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto); Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara) and Murtala Nyako (Adamawa) as well as other federal lawmakers in the 8th National Assembly.

Before Atiku’s defection, however, the leadership of the PDP in the South-West had paid a visit to him, reminding him of their “common history,” an indication that they will reach out to even other former members of the party who had defected to the APC. It has been said that some of them in the National Assembly would soon defect to the PDP.

But some others naturally, also, have assessed him from a viewpoint that he is a lightweight in politics, having been defeated many times and compared to the man he might challenge in a battle for the presidency.

The word heavyweight, according to a dictionary means a person of exceptional importance and reputation, while also the same dictionary defines a lightweight as a person of small importance or mental ability, especially one who is unimportant but cheeky and presumptuous.

The two dictionary definitions of a heavyweight and a lightweight have formed the assessment of the former Vice President, the Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar even as the nation inches closer to the much anticipated 2019 elections.

The first to take on Atiku that he is politically inconsequential was the controversial governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. El-Rufai has been an arch enemy of Atiku since the days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which he brought to bear in his book: “The Accidental Civil Servant.”

The Kaduna State governor, responding to questions at the State House on Atiku leaving APC said, “Atiku is not and has never been a threat to Buhari. We are confident that the way to preserve our party and advance the interest of Nigeria is for Mr. President to run for a second term. I’m curious to see which APC governor will go with Atiku.”

El-Rufai interpreted Atiku’s exit from APC on his ambition for the presidency and he never hid his opinion about it and said he was no match to the President, Muhammadu Buhari in political battle no matter the arsenals used.

Also considering the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as a political lightweight, the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, addressing the representatives of the former chairmen and councilors of 774 Local Government Areas at the National Secretariat of APC said, Atiku’s political weight is a mirage, something that exists in the media and does not have reality on the field.

Speaking to them and other APC members and chieftains, he said, “I want to say, let nobody fear that the defection of the former Vice President is going to lead to any deluge. If anybody wants to defect, the day he will defect will be the day you will bring out your heavy guns not later as the media are speculating that some will still go with him. It is not like that. You stand and when they look at your right and left they will say that this man has done something great. So, don’t ever be afraid that is going to be any massive defection. As a matter of fact, the contrary will be the case. APC is growing in strength on daily basis.”

By this, Oyegun has ruled out any negative implication of any sort occasioned by the exit of Atiku to the PDP and President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid. So many of such dismissal of Atiku’s political sagacity and influence exist all over the place.

However, the Atiku Media Office (AMO) would have this to say to them, “you speak for yourselves not for Nigerians. You should allow all Nigerians to speak”. This has also been echoed by others in support of Atiku.

However, the Buhari Support Organization (BSO), a campaign arm of President Buhari, recognizing the political importance of Atiku, said it is a minus for APC to allow him to leave the party.

The National Coordinator of BSO, Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda said: “I don’t know really at the party level what steps they had taken to discuss with him or to dialogue with him. It is not anything good that somebody would want a party member to leave especially somebody of that caliber.

“It is a minus for the party because nobody would want its party to start disintegrating or losing members at that level. Whichever way anybody looks at it, it is nothing to celebrate.”

Similarly, the suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC and Atiku ardent believer, Comrade Tim Frank described the exit of the former Vice President as disaster for APC. By his account, anybody who did not see it that way is politically myopic.

For him, those that understand politics and know the political weight of Atiku are mourning his exit from APC. Frank believes Atiku was not accorded the respect he deserved in APC due to impunity, therefore, the former VP would draw men to himself in his new political sojourn.

He said, “Though it’s already getting late, however, if this impunity is not tackled between now and early next year, APC may witness the mother of all defections to opposition parties. “Not only me but some governors, members of the National Assembly and other known party leaders across the country have to decide our political future elsewhere,” he said.

It is, however, pertinent to look at reasons adduced by the former Vice President for leaving APC and back to his vomit. For political historians the reasons are not quite different from the one he gave when he was leaving PDP for APC. Even he has acknowledged this.

Atiku, like any other politician left APC on the allegations of impunity and violations of party constitution. For those following politics and politicians in this clime they would notice that these are the two reasons politicians jump ship.

They give these reasons when they fall out of favour from their party; when they feel threatened by the influence of another political party within their political constituency; when their political ambition might not be fulfilled in their party; or when they are in sympathy with another party man decamping to another political party. The story has not been so much different.

Atiku left the PDP in 2014 because he felt his political ambition of becoming the Nigeria President in 2015 was not going to be fulfilled, and today he has left APC on the same account that his political ambition of becoming Nigeria President in 2019 would not be fulfilled.

It is obvious that Atiku’s ambitions have shaped his desire to join a particular party at a given time. In 2007, he joined the Action Congress (AC) and contested the 2007 Presidential election on its platform. Not quite long he lost the election, he returned to PDP abandoning some of his political associates in AC.

His return to PDP was to actualize his political ambition in 2011 but it was cut short as former President Goodluck Jonathan never gave him that opportunity. Atiku at the PDP Presidential primaries debased the President before party delegates and Nigerians. After he lost the primaries, he towed along with the party until early 2014 when he discovered that there was no chance yet for him in PDP and he jumped ship to APC. The rest is history that politicians can tell.

When a man premises his ambition on what he is told by a marabout or a pastor, his is bound not to wait on God. The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu once asked, if a pastor said to somebody that he would become a governor, was the pastor specific when that would come to pass?

It is being alleged that Atiku’s ambition to contest all Presidential elections is hinged on the fact that he was told by a marabout that he would be President of Nigeria as captured in the book: Atiku : The Story of Atiku Abubakar, written by late Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba.

The belief is that Atiku helped in cutting short the PDP presidency and it would be difficult for him to ascend to the presidency through that same platform. Just like it is being said that when you build a monster, the monster would come after you one day. The monster of APC that Atiku helped in building would likely come after him should he get the presidential ticket of PDP for 2019 general elections.

Like this: Like Loading...