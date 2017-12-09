Atiku: Shehu Musa Yar’Adua inspired me

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar yesterday paid tribute to the late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, stating that he inspired him with his extraordinary courage, organisational and mobilisation skills. The Waziri Adamawa’s tribute which was made available to journalists by his Media Office was in celebration of the 20th memorial anniversary of the late Yar’Adua as a soldier, politician and democracy martyr. In a statement issued in Abuja, Atiku said he was inspired by the courage of conviction of the former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters. He described Yar’Adua as a fearless politician who was not ready to compromise his principles at the expense of the cause he was fighting.

The Waziri Adamawa noted that, although Yar’Adua was a military man, his passion for democracy was amazing and his courage extraordinary. Atiku also explained that Yar’Adua’s patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence was one of the remarkable virtues that attracted him to the late General. According to him, Yar’Adua was not a timid democrat who abandoned his beliefs because of fear or opportunistic reasons for political survival. Atiku explained that, during the 1994/95 National Constitutional Conference, Yar’Adua was among the few voices that had told General Sani Abacha not to stay longer than one year in office and prepare a transition programme within the shortest time frame.

He said Yar’Adua’s position turned out to be inconsistent with Abacha’s hidden agenda, that from that moment, Yar’adua’s became a marked man. According to him, the mentorship of Yar’Adua is enduring to his political life, especially as it relates to the unity of Nigeria and the promotion and defence of its. While describing Yar’Adua as a man of excellence, Atiku said the former Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters deserved a unique place in the pantheon of Nigeria’s democratic heroes.

