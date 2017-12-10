Atiku’s return will have huge impact on PDP, says Uwazurike

Former President-General of Akai Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE weighs in on the recent heavy deportation of Nigerian migrants from Libya, the performance of the All Progressives Congress and the impact former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s defection will have on the fortunes of the opposition party

What is your impression about this unprecedented level of migration and dehumanizing of Nigerians and consequent deportation of thousands from Libya?

Well, that is an indication that the economy is not being managed well and it is not doing well. And when you see young educated men with great energy and dreams becoming hopeless, what else did you expect but to migrate? Those who can do it legitimately do so while some of them who cannot do it that way stow away and others travel through the desert. But most of those who took the desert trip tow the path to death. Those who manage to get to their destination which is Libya en route to Europe end up in slave camps. It is not only happening in Libya, but also in many Asian countries. Whatever it is illegal migration is a dangerous business, anyone who embarks on it is signing his death warrant.

For example, relations of all those people who are drowning do not even know they are there. You know that most of the time when they get there they throw away their passports, claiming they are from Burkina Faso, Ghana or elsewhere. So, when you are migrating through the desert, you are more or less a lost person. This is one thing the migrants should have known before they set out.

By the way, I understand the migrants are paying about $6,000 for the journey. If they have such money, what are they doing abroad? They can start some business in Nigeria and lay a good foundation for a better life. I think it is that feeling of hopelessness that is driving many of our youths, and the case is even worse when they see one person who has succeeded. If 100 people have left Benin this year and one returns with a bag full of money, it will buoy the spirit of the rest to make the spirit. The point is, as it is said in the street parlance, shine your eyes.

That is one side of it. The other is what is the government doing to improve on the economy? The government can sit down with the manufacturers today and ask what their challenges are and work out how to address them. That way, all those manufacturing companies that closed down will be revamped and provide massive employment to the people, but as it is, they are behaving like the ostrich – seeing no evil as if the problems don’t exists.

How do you look at the fact that in most cases the migrants have the support of their parents who often assist with the funds for the trip?

I have heard of that story, even that many of these parents sell off their houses to finance the trip, and in some situations the relations knew that these girls were going for prostitution; that they even take the girls to shrines or some of these commercial pastors. In some cases some of their family members even serve as guarantors. They consider it a thing of honour for their daughter to be in Italy, whereas the girl is a sex slave there, and they are sold to another group and of course, they have to make money to pay back. As you are aware, Nigerians are part of the market in Libya. I shudder at this desperation because remember anyone who can sell his soul to the Devil can kill. I told them that anyone making such trip is signing his death warrant. The other dangerous part is that some of the over 3000 people who have been deported will still try to return.

How do you feel about the fact that the migrants are sold for as low as $400?

It is very sad. This modern slavery is very dehumanizing. But I am aware that the governor of Edo State is making moves to a address the issue, setting up a scheme that reintegrate them and make them gainfully employed because it is on record that about 10,000 of them reportedly travel from the state alone yearly. We need a clear vision about how to address the issue, beginning with Edo State which has that mission, I think the federal government will have to take it up because for now it is not doing anything about it. The federal government has to do something. There was a time when Nigeria was in particular problem and Ibrahim Babangida rose to the situation and did something. So if the federal government can rise and say these are Nigerians, we need to do something, it will assuage peoples’ pain. Nigerian government should sit up burst this slave ring, which they did when they set up National Agency for prohibition in Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), which started as an NGO and took it further. So far, in some cases those who escape being sold as sex slaves end up being housemaids and are exploited. That does not happen in a place like Britain where you are compelled by law to open salary account for housemaids. The same thing in America, and if there is no evidence that they are paid government will take up the matter. The day Nigerian government sits up, things will change.

With the nation’s foreign reserves running into $38nillion, what do you think should be done to the economy to be able to provide jobs for these ones?

Look, those figures are deceptive. The government wants to give the impression that things are okay. When we went into recession, what were the factors that led to it? For over six months, there was no cabinet and when the cabinet finally came up Mr. President was not holding Federal Executive Council meeting . Hence, decisions were not taken on projects and release of funds, whereas in the past what we knew was that every Wednesday there was a FEC meeting and one minister was asked to announce to the people the decision. That means that every Wednesday, money was injected into the economy through payment for contracts and in the process, workers and labourers were empowered. In the final analysis the multiplier effects are there. But for nearly one year nothing was done and in the process the economy became comatose. But now they told us that the economy has picked by 0-5 per cent; they celebrated it. Even from the point of view of economics, that is really not good, because if you tell the man on the street, the petty trader, the okoda rider that things are better and they are not feeling the impact as the exchange rate is high and affecting everything they buy. Because of their problem we now suffer all kinds of increases. So as far as I’m concerned the economy has not improved and we are all watching, in the next one year if the exchange rate to dollar comes down, petrol price comes down; the price of all other commodities will come down. Because any time the pump price of petrol goes up, the price of every other commodity in Nigeria goes up too. In other words, the cost of living in this country is fully dependent on the price of petrol. So the economy is still comatose.

We understand that thousands of Nigerians are currently in deportation camps in Libya, Italy and Asia. Some are even being killed according to videos in the social media. What role do you think the Foreign Ministry should be playing at this stage?

You will recall that when those 26 people were buried in Italy, it took Nigerian government many days to react, even when it takes a cumulative of less than nine hours for an aircraft from Nigeria to get to Rome. They did nothing. It was much later that they came up to say only two Nigerians were involved. There seems to be confusion everywhere. I am told their budget is very low and that many of the embassies are owing salaries not to talk about operational expenses. For that reason, those embassies cannot function well.

How do you expect the embassies to act when many of these migrants dispose off their passport on arrival, and neither do they report to the embassies there?

The embassies and indeed government should make efforts first, knowing our people’s desperation to travel abroad. When an ambassador hears that some Nigerians are in deportation camp, prison or are dead, the most important thing is to quickly send people there. That is part of their duties to ensure the welfare and security of all Nigerians. I don’t know how Nigerian government sees governance; something needs to be done about their attitude to governance. The only think they want to hear is how fantastic government programmes are.

Our foreign policy needs to work well. The President goes to Turkey to discuss with Islamic country, ditto to Jordan. Of what benefit is it to Nigeria? None. Granted, Jordan has given us some weapons, but I expected that should by now have helped in eliminating Boko Haram. Believe me, our foreign policy focus is hopeless. I was thinking the Foreign Affairs Minister was the driver, but obviously, he is not. Today it is a meeting in Jordan, the other day it was in Turkey, and every head of government attending is a Muslim. Why are we going in that direction? Are we saying that only Muslim countries are making dramatic progress with all these deadly attacks by Shiites and Sunnis? So our itching towards a Muslim country is dangerous, extremely dangerous. We should have a clear vision of what we want to do.

For instance, If we are talking about addressing the economy, why attending meeting after meeting only with Muslim countries? And if you are a foreign investor, the first thing you want to think about if how to repatriate your money. Nigerian government does not have clear policy on that. For instance, airlines today are pulling out because they cannot repatriate their money, but government is accusing them of sabotage, without looking at the source of the problem. How many telecom companies have returned to Nigeria? At one time they were struggling to invest in the country. Etisalat quietly exited Nigeria; they brought in some money, remitted it and said they are out. In other words, they have quietly remitted their money. So, Nigeria’s economic policy, which form part of the basis for our foreign policy, needs to be looked at seriously.

What is the correlation between this and the fact that over two million people have reportedly lost their jobs in the past two years?

Of course, there is a correlation. Ironically, most of these people voted for the All Progressives Congress. This was a party that promised to create three million jobs. As it is now, APC government is going off its third year and we have not seen any jobs it has created, rather people are losing jobs. I don’t know what has been achieved by the Vice President’s trips all over the place. The only thing I see is Laolu Akande’s press releases. The country is suffering. The economy is down and the manufacturing sector is in comatose. And as long as the manufacturing sector is down, too long we shall continue to have illegal migration.

Right now, only two out of the nation’s four refineries are working and when this government came in, fuel sold for less than N100. How does this portray the nation?

They promised us that the price of fuel will come to N40 per litre. We have Ibe Kachikwu, a thorough-bred Nigerian oil industry player who made a First Class in Law, but under him the price of fuel went up. However, it is sad that both the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries are in this state. You also have to remember that this government dismantled the arrangement put in place under Diezani Allison- Madueke and so we suffered. Ibe Kachiku wanted to address the issue, but he was removed as GMD, and as you saw not too long ago, he said he was not aware of what was going on. Remember he said NNPC GMD was bypassing him and paying for over $25bn contracts without his input and the latter said ‘you don’t have to know.’ And Mr. President kept quiet, but we now see what is going on after Kachikwu’s plans have been jettisoned. So as it is now, we are waiting for Kanti- Baru and Mr. President, who are actually working together to address the issue. Do they want to reduce pump price of fuel? Do they want to revive the refineries? What is the problem with NNPC and IPMAN? Why is NNPC taking one step forward and two others backward? Why is PPMC promising heaven and earth and not doing anything? I think there is much confusion in the oil market in Nigeria.

What are some of the benefits of President Buhari’s recent visit to the South-East?

I don’t think it was an honest visit, rather I think he actually went there to campaign for the APC candidate in the Anambra governorship election. It took him almost two and half years after coming to office to visit that region. And you remember there have been many allegations against him about his attitude towards the region. One in his first 40 appointments there was no single person form the South-East and by the time it came to the appointment number 100, there were only two South-East people. Now he turns around and visited Ebonyi first and the next was Anambra. Now, they are talking about commencement of work on the Second Niger Bridge, but remember that work was on that bridge, but it was this same Mr. President who ordered that it be stopped. So the Ministers were appointed and last year, Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola said N5billion was release whereas nothing was actually released for the project. So nothing has been done and as at yesterday somebody said ‘yes, work has started,’ where is the work? I don’t know where the President is getting his statistics from. It takes a long time for a company to mobilise to site and if you allow them to demobilise then you are in trouble.

He promised South-East better deal, but was that reflected in the recent appointment of 18 justices of the Court of Appeal?

None of them is from the South-East. Now let me tell you what I do know appointment of judges, which I know takes place according to the zones. Some are also appointed on general basis, but as it is, it is incredible that there is nobody from the South-East on that long list, very incredible. Initially, the NJC Spokesman denied it, later he said they were working on it and now the situation is more confusing. Very soon, that hidden thing will be revealed. I also find it very insulting and very strange when you overlook the South-East when you are mentioning great lawyers and judges.

As it is now, the Minister of Internal Affairs can hold a meeting with all departmental heads under him in Hausa language. I hope you that, because everyone there – from minister to permanent secretary and all the heads- immigration, prisons, police, even civil defence are from the North. And you are coming to the South-East and say we are colleagues, because you are telling us that there is no intelligent person there. The same thing goes on in most of the ministries.

What is your view on the performance of APC in the Anambra election and the way an APC government is currently ruling Imo State?

APC in Imo is like clowning, while the party in Anambra did not have a chance, because it is not when election is around the corner that a candidate or party suddenly shows up. President Buhari had over two and half years to execute his programmes for Anambra and indeed the South-East, but coming there in the eve of the election with all presidential paraphernalia could not achieve anything. Anyone who does that is not very realistic to win people over. When they are ready for the South-East, they will wake up.

Looking at PDP as opposition party, to what extent would you say it has risen to its duties?

The disease inflicted on PDP by Ali Modu Sherriff is still there, as his factions are still fighting even after the Supreme Court verdict. Let me give you an example, in Edo State, they did not work as a team, and in Ogun State, a group is saying they are answerable to Sheriff, while the order says they are for Makarfi. In Yobe and Gombe states they also have the problem. We have some PDP people in Anambra State who worked against the candidacy of Eseloka Obasi. Some even came to demand for money and when he said he did not have that kind of money they worked against him. So PDP must do a soul-searching convention and learn to work together as a family. They should be committed party loyalist and avoid this spirit of it is me or no other person. This ‘my way or the highway spirit’ should be avoided. As for Sheriff, he is in a dilemma- PDP in the state does not want him neither does the governor who was his Commissioner for Agriculture.

What do you think Atiku’s return to PDP holds for the party?

Let me look at it this way. Politicians are often migrants, except people like Ogbonaya Onu who stayed in ANPP, and later part of those who formed the APC. That is the only one I know, otherwise, most of them are migrants. Mr. President contested under ANPP, CPC and finally, APC. Then Atiku was in PDP, ACN and now back to APC. So, movement from one party to another is a way of saying what is in it for me? I think he was wrong to have left PDP in the first place, because if he had read the cards very well, he would have known that he did not have a chance in APC; not where Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is. Because Asiwaju had a nasty experience with him and there was no way he could have ever given him a chance.

So will his return make any difference?

Oh yes, it will. For a start, the war of words between him and APC has begun. At a point APC was about the luckiest party in Africa because it had no opposition; no party to attck it and show it weaknesses, but not APC. The party had the press behind it; had the people behind it, the opposition party was just there. But as it is now next year will be a make or mar year for the APC as a party that is trying to return to power.

