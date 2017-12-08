The battle for PDP’s chairmanship

It is an interesting, but fierce contest for the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party holds its national convention tomorrow, WALE ELEGBEDE reports

After surmounting a 14-month leadership crisis after its loss of power in the 2015 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to chart a new course as it holds its forthcoming National Convention in Abuja tomorrow. The convention, which was proposed at the last non-elective convention of the party, is expected to elect a new National Chairman of the party that will take over from the current Caretaker Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

The last bid of the party to elect a new national chairman hit the rock following the 2016 botched convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. And, whereas the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the zoning of the chairmanship to the South, it is left to be seen, where the pendulum will swing to between the South West and South South, which are in the race for the party’s top job.

Expectedly, the PDP’s top job triggered interests among stalwarts of the party, thereby revving up activities in the party and by extension, the polity. However, these interests are not without commitments as the various gladiators within and even outside the party are courting the aspirants on terms of agreement before support.

In fact, alignments and realignments among the power blocs in the last one month have been immense. While this cannot be termed as abnormal, analysts are however concerned that the outcome of the convention will either reposition the party ahead of the 2019 general elections or return it to its inglorious era of crisis.

The zoning conundrum

Prior to the landmark intervention of the Supreme Court, leaders of the party from the South, on August 4, 2016, decided to micro zone the various National Working Committees (NWC) positions for the sake of convenience. The stakeholders decided to narrow the positions allocated to the South by the party at its Port Harcourt convention.

The convention had zoned the party’s chairmanship to the southern part of the country, while its presidential ticket for the 2019 elections was zoned to the North. At the meeting attended by governors, National Assembly members, former ministers and other leaders, the party leaders agreed to zone the national chairmanship position of the party to the South-West geopolitical zone.

The stakeholders also agreed to zone the positions of national treasurer and deputy national publicity secretary to the South-West. The positions of first deputy national chairman, national legal adviser, deputy national woman leader and deputy national auditor were zoned to the South-South. The South-East zone got the national organising secretary, national youth leader and deputy national financial secretary.

The micro zoning arrangement is for convenience because the PDP constitution recognizes only North and South zoning arrangement. Against this backdrop, nothing disqualifies any qualified aspirant from any of the zones from contesting for any office that might be zoned to an area (North and South). According to the party, this is to enlarge the political scope and not to prevent anyone from exercising his franchise. However, the agitating question on the minds of members and stakeholders in the party is whether the southern micro-zoning arrangement done in Port Harcourt still stands or if event has overtaken it?

Who are the delegates?

Irrespective of the zoning arrangement by the PDP stakeholders, the final verdict on who emerges for the respective positions rests on the delegates to the convention. According to Chapter 4, Part X of the party’s constitution, the establishment and composition of the convention as stipulated in the party’s ground norm as delegates are the national chairman, who shall chair the convention and other members of the national executive committee.

Others listed in the schedule as delegates include members of the party in the National Assembly; all its governorship candidates (as automatic delegates); members of the party in state houses of assembly; members of the Board of Trustees; members of the zonal working committee and state party chairmen and secretaries, including those of the Federal Capital Territory. Also involved in the selection process of new leaders for the party at the convention are the state women and youth leaders, party chairmen at the local government areas, one national delegate from each local government area, all elected local government chairmen, former members of the NWC, who are still members of the party.

The intrigues

The imprecision over which zone in the South will produce the national chairman of the party has pitted two out of the three zones of the South. The South, as defined by the party, includes South-South, South-West and South-East. Both South-South and South-East have produced chairmen in the 19 year existence of the party except the South-West. Regardless of zoning issues, there are presently two schools of thoughts in the party over the chairmanship seat.

The first reasoning believes that the party needs an experienced hand to steer its ship ahead of the 2019 general elections. In the converse, there are those who opine that the crisis that plagued the party was as a result of the action and inaction of the older folks, hence, the need to inject fresh, young blood into the affairs of the party because that is the new trend in global modern politics.

Whether or not the party zoned to any part of the South, it’s a common knowledge that the PDP governors, may likely decide where the pendulum will swing at the end of the day. However, given the infant politics the governors played that led to the crisis that brought the PDP to its knees, it is apparent that it might not be an altogether smooth sailing for them.

The S’West agenda

The battle for the PDP plum job has pitched the South-West aspirants first against themselves and against the South-South interest. Whilst the South-West aspirants are openly canvassing for votes, contenders from the South-South hope to cash in on the division in the South-West zone.

At its recently concluded non-elective National Convention in Abuja, the party dissolved four of the six state chapters’ executive of the party in the South-West citing leadership unrest. It subsequently inaugurated caretaker committees to oversee the affairs of the chapters pending resolution of issues. The states are Ogun, Oyo, Lagos and Osun.

Timetable for the election that will usher in state executives in the affected chapters has been rolled out by the headquarters of the party. In the race for the job from the South-West are former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George; former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran; former Lagos governorship candidate, Mr Jimi Agbaje and a former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.

For the South-West, the singsong is the need for the party to observe fairness and equity among all the zones since it is the only part of the country that has not produced a national chairman since its establishment 19 years ago. Although, some members of the zone are already pre-empting the aftermath of the party in the South-West should the chairmanship be taken away from it, the implication of such move may further dwindle the fortunes of the party.

South-South

plot Whilst the zone, which produced the country’s immediate past president on the platform of the PDP has not been aggressive with its ambition to have one of its lead the party, governors of the five PDP controlled states in the zone have perfected to upstage the South-West. Contesting for the PDP chairmanship from the zone are former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and media mogul, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Expectations

During the 16 year sojourn of the PDP in Aso Rock, the onus of responsibility on charting a focus and management of the party wasn’t solely rested on the chairman or members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). Rather, the input of a sitting president on who gets what, when and how, makes a big difference in the party. However, the table has turned and the party, more than anything is in dire need of leadership, which is expected to be provided by whoever emerges as national chairman at the convention.

No doubt, the expectations are high, but the PDP with its agenda of winning back the hearts and minds of Nigerians ahead of the 2019 general elections, the party needs a leader with strong sense of persuasion which can quickly initiate its thorough comprehensive rebranding before the forthcoming polls.

Like this: Like Loading...