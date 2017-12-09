Bayelsa: 13 lose lives in illegal refinery explosion

An inferno yesterday occurred at Kpo Fire (illegal refinery camp) at Kolo Creek community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, resulting in the death of 13 persons, and the destruction of properties. Saturday Telegraph gathered the fire was ignited as a result of scratched matches by a woman who operated an Indomie fast food outlet at the Kpo Fire camp. It was gathered that 13 deaths were recorded while some victims were said to be receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital even though others were reportedly still missing as at the time of filing this report.

A community source said: “The fire was caused by a stubborn lady who struck a match to prepare Indomie and the gas that came with the crude oil enveloped everybody. About 13 persons are feared dead; 98 per cent of the victims are non-Ogbia people.” Another source, who pleaded anonymity, said the death toll may have been more than 13.

The source said: “The scene of the incident is actually a community in Kolo creek where the Kpo fire business is booming. There are unreported cases of deaths as a result of explosions there. Business is brisk and the entire world, including security agents, make huge cash there.” It was also learnt the bodies of some young men that jumped into the river were still being searched for. When Saturday Telegraph contacted the new commandment Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Godwin Nwachukwu, he said had already sent the HOD Operation to the site even though no more information was received from the state command as at the time of filing this report.

Like this: Like Loading...