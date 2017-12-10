Best playmakers in the world right now

Playmakers can operate as wingers, second strikers, box-to-box midfielders or central midfielders. Their passing, intelligence and vision tremendously help their teams in controlling the tempo of the game. Footballers like Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane are the best examples of advanced playmakers, who are entrusted with the job of being the creative engine for their respective teams. When it comes to deep-lying playmakers, Claude Makelele, Andrea Pirlo, and Xabi Alonso are the players to look up to. The modern era has a considerable amount of world-class players to boast about. Usually, they are the most consistent performers for their respective teams, but when it comes to being a playmaker, the present scenario is a bit different.

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

We are well-acquainted with Lionel Messi’s penchant for scoring goals. But, during Luis Enrique’s reign, the Argentine demonstrated his playmaking abilities after being shifted to the right flank in order to accommodate Luis Suarez.

Indeed, the positional change allowed Messi to prove how well-adept he is in building attacks and making defence-splitting passes which would normally lead to goals. He was named as the best playmaker in the world by IFFHS in 2015 and 2016.

Under Ernesto Valverde, the Argentine legend returned to his former false nine role at the start of the season, which involved him dropping deeper in midfield and creating opportunities for his fellow attackers to score goals. However, with Luis Suarez underperforming, Valverde has used Messi in the striker role.

Even so, the Argentine skipper has created 40 chances in La Liga and the Champions League and has five assists under his belt.

With the expected arrival of new signings in January and the most-awaited return of Ousmane Dembele, the Argentine will certainly continue to have a vital part to play as the season progresses.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Is there anyone better than him in the world at the moment? Certainly not. Well, almost. Looking at the feats the Belgian is currently producing for Manchester City, Chelsea will certainly regret not giving him a chance to settle down in England with them.

Kevin De Bruyne has been the driving force for the Citizens at present, with a whopping 11 assists and 5 goals in the bag this season.

He has created 56 chances for his teammates to score in the Premier League and the Champions League, operating as a deep-lying playmaker in a 4-3-3 system for Pep Guardiola in the right midfield position.

De Bruyne’s efficiency at through balls and set-pieces has seen him become the main orchestrator of attack at the Etihad. Being a revelation this season, the Belgian is already topping the assists charts in the Premier League (8).

His 3 assists in the UEFA Champions League has seen him lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain’s star duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the top of the assists chart.

De Bruyne’s eye-catching performances are bound to attract interest from top clubs in the summer. But, the Belgian certainly won’t come cheap, thanks to the scintillating form he is in right now and the mammoth price Manchester City will place on him. And that’s if they even agree to sell him, in the first place.

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain splashed €222 million to bring Selecao sensation Neymar to the French capital. In return, he has justified his price not just by scoring goals, but also by being one of the best playmakers currently active in football.

Neymar has produced a mammoth 62 chances and recorded 9 assists in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, this season, while functioning as a left forward or a left attacking midfielder as per requirements.

He boasts an average of 3.6 key passes per game, which is the best and same as that of Mesut Ozil. He is currently leading the UEFA Champions League assists chart with four assists.

The 25-year-old is regarded as the best player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the moment, and has widely been touted as the man to break their duopoly at winning the Ballon d’Or for the last nine years.

Looking downright unstoppable at the moment, it won’t take too long for Neymar to win the most coveted crown in the sport.

David Silva (Manchester City)

The man they call Merlin, David Silva is the personification of elegance, and probably the best example of a classy modern playmaker.

One of the rare consistent performers this generation has seen, the Spanish sorcerer has been an important piece of the jigsaw that has transformed the Citizens into one of the biggest clubs across the world.

As for now, Silva functions as a left midfielder in a 4-3-3 system under Pep Guardiola. The 31-year-old has also proven himself to be a tactically flexible player. Guardiola’s men usually rotate positions while attacking, which causes him to play on the flank and in the centre in a game.

But, regardless of the frequent positional changes, David Silva has produced 10 assists and conjured 43 chances in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League for Manchester City. Also, he boasts the best pass success percentage (88.6 %) on the list.

Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea)

With the likes of De Bruyne and Neymar taking the world by storm with their brilliant performances, Cesc Fabregas hasn’t been talked about much, has he?

The Spanish midfield maestro, however, is quietly doing what he always does best – controlling games with his exquisite vision and passing abilities. From playing as a false nine and a number ten at Barcelona, the former Arsenal playmaker is currently seen dictating games for Chelsea alongside Tiemoue Bakayoko and N’Golo Kante.

It might be because of his low assists tally that he hasn’t been singled out for attention, but Cesc Fabregas is the second best when it comes to dishing out passes for the attackers to score.

He has only 4 assists in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, but he boasts a mammoth production of 60 chances in both competitions this season. Also, he has a fantastic average of 3.2 key passes per game, better than anyone in the Blues’ starting XI.

Being the highest provider of chances at the Bridge, the Spaniard is expected to play a vital part in the upcoming fixtures for the Blues.

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

German playmaker Mesut Ozil has been one of the top performers in a mediocre Arsenal side alongside Alexis Sanchez for the past few years. The former Real Madrid man came closest to the mercurial Thierry Henry’s record assists in a season (20), by grabbing 19 in the 2015/16 campaign.

Mesut Ozil is the best example of a classic number ten playmaker, currently operating behind the lone striker Alexandre Lacazette in a 3-4-2-1 system.

The German has produced a whopping 43 chances in the Premier League alone, as he is still waiting to make an appearance in the Europa League this season due to Wenger’s rotation policies. He has amassed 5 assists in the Premier League.

He has averaged 3.6 key passes per game this season, which is the best amongst the world’s best playmakers. Also, Ozil boasts the second best pass success percentage in the Premier League (86%), amongst his counterparts.

The 29-year-old has received a lot of criticism for his inability to adapt to playmaking roles in wide positions and a failure to contribute adequately to the defence. However, the aforementioned stats are enough to prove why Mesut Ozil is the best number ten in the world right now.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Eden Hazard can easily be deemed as the best player in the current Chelsea side. The Belgian has been excellent since his arrival to the Premier League, thanks to his fantastic vision, dribbling, and scoring prowess. Whenever Hazard is neutralised by the opponents, the Blues always find it a tedious job to score, owing to the scarcity of chances.

The 26-year-old endured a rough season in Jose Mourinho’s last campaign at Chelsea but quickly reinstated himself as Chelsea’s Player of the Year under Antonio Conte in their title-winning 2016/17 league campaign.

Coming to the present scenario, Eden Hazard is aptly fulfilling his playmaking duties by operating as a number ten and a second striker dependant on where Conte sees fit to play him.

He has created 41 chances in the Premier League and the Champions League, registering 4 assists in the process. Also, he has proved to be equally effective with goal-scoring, having netted 8 goals across both the competitions.

With Chelsea third in the league, Eden Hazard must fire consistently if the Blues want to clinch the title for the second straight year. Also, the Blues have a tough task of keeping their prized asset safe from the prying eyes of Real Madrid.

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool):

Philippe Coutinho’s red-hot form last season saw him become Barcelona’s top transfer target this summer. But, a failure in completing the deal and a fall-out with Jurgen Klopp had seen the Brazilian fall down the pecking order at Anfield. However, the torrid times have already passed for Coutinho as he has started to replicate his form from last season.

The Brazilian has already created 34 chances in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League for Liverpool, notching six assists in the process. Philippe Coutinho has been mostly deployed as a left midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation this season.

The playmaker’s passes have proven to be the required food for the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, who have hit top form this season; he has also proved his ability in functioning on the wide left and right positions this season.

As January approaches, the 25-year-old Brazilian is again set to be the subject of a tug-of-war between the Reds and Barcelona. Holding on to Coutinho will be important for Klopp if the German tactician is targeting silverware with Liverpool this season.

