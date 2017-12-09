Boboye wants Plateau Utd to maintain top spot

Coach of title-winning Plateau United, Kennedy Boboye, wants the club to maintain their high standard of the previous season when the league resumes in January. The former Abia Warriors coach led the Jos-based team to the title last season and is already looking forward to defending the trophy.

Boboye won the coach of the year at the League Bloggers Award during the week and has informed League Rendezvous that he will maintain the high standard. “Winning the league has shown my detractors that it is not an easy way to work, and in everything I give thanks to God Almighty,” he said.

“I have to appreciate the management, the fans, especially the General Manager and the Technical Director for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do as a coach. It has been marvelous for us. “We just have to continue to work harder. Getting there (winning the title) won’t be the end of the whole thing because to get to the top is easy but maintaining that position is surely the most difficult thing. “We will have to continue to work hard and achieve our target especially in the CAF Champions League because we don’t want to be like other teams that have represented the country on the continent in the past.

“We have done the needful by recruiting some players to beef up the team and without injury we will do well on the continent.” Speaking further, Boboye said that he would be using the NPFL Invitational Super Six Tournament to ascertain how ready the team is. According to him, Plateau United have not been able to go to camp but that the Super 6 will afford them the opportunity to know the standard of the team and with hard work, maybe also win it.

