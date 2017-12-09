Book launch in honour of Bishop Ogundana for Monday

The public presentation of The Head that Wears the Mitre, a book on the life of the late Bishop Elijah Oluremi Ogundana holds on Monday, December 11, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, 6, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, by 10:00 a.m. The event kicks off the funeral programme for the first Bishop of Remo Diocese (Anglican Communion) who died on October 8, 2017, at the age of 84.

A commendation service and lying in state will be held in his honour on December 13, by the diocese at the Cathedral of St Paul, Sagamu, Ogun State from 8 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. By 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a Christian wake keep will hold at his 3, Ijan Road residence in Iluomoba Ekiti. He will be buried on Thursday, December 14 after a funeral service at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Iluomoba-Ekiti.

