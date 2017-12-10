Bossladies Nest 31: You never know with women

Juliet Bumah

Jay watched Debola as she stared at his wife’s picture. He wondered why he allowed Debola into his home. Was he thinking at all? How could he allow his mistress into a home he shared with his wife who went to the office and would be back in the evening? What was Debora’s aim of insisting she followed him home when all she needed to do was to see him into a cab? He felt very uncomfortable. What if the security man mentioned it to his wife that a lady came home with him? He doubted if the security man on duty would do that though. He didn’t know how his wife always managed to get domestic staff that were always interested in their duties and nothing else.

He remembered the day the housekeeper, who came in weekly, called him to a corner and told him to be discreet in his dealings outside. He had gotten angry and was about to burst a vein when she gave him a thong and pack of sheaths, she said, fell out of the pocket of one of his clothes she was packing into the laundry bag. He had stared at her, tongue-tied and hastily collected the stuff from her and thanked her profusely, looking around to be sure his wife wasn’t anywhere near them of course, he recognized Debola’s thong!

He watched as Debola muttered something while still gazing at his wife’s picture. What could she be doing there? What was the attraction for her? Debola had seen his wife a couple of times, so why this interest in her picture? Women! You never know with them! It was past 11am. He would ensure she left in an hour or at most two.

Meanwhile, Debola was wondering why Jay’s wife would continue to enjoy the wealth she saw around her, alone. Some women were so selfish. Why wouldn’t she share these comfort with a less privileged sister! Haaaaaaaaaaa! If she wouldn’t willingly share, then, she Debola, would take it forcefully. After all, she gave Jay the joy he craved, the reason he kept coming back to her.

A plan crept into her mind and she smiled. She knew a sister who would gladly help her realise her dream…for a token. But…what she had in mind, she could only realise if she was inside this house, not from outside. Too bad Jay’s wife went to work. It would have been easier for both of them if she traveled. But she wasn’t going to miss this golden opportunity thrust onto her laps. She blessed whatever or whoever caused Jay’s accident. For without that accident, she wouldn’t have had this easy access into this his palatial home. She smiled again. She would call Sister, the prophetess in her church.

“She’s beautiful. Isn’t she?” Jay said loudly.

Startled, Debola turned and murmured something.

“Why were you staring at my wife’s picture? You’ve met her more than once,” he said, walking into the living room.

“Yeah….you have a very beautiful home. You sure have good taste,” she said, trying to steer the conversation from his wife.

She did succeed, but not entirely.

“It’s my wife. I have no say in what the house looks like,” he said with a laugh.

Debola relaxed a bit. At least, her interest in his wife’s picture is no longer a source of concern to him, but she didn’t find his comment amusing.

His next comment shocked her, however.

“You have to leave dear. You know it’s not proper that I allowed you into the home I share with my wife,” he said gently.

“Are you sending me out of your home? Did I tell you I’m here to usurp your wife’s place? You’re making me feel bad right now. After I stood by you and took care of you in the hospital, you’re now sending me away. Why didn’t you send me away when you were in the hospital? Why didn’t your wife come take care of you? You think she cares about you? Why has she not contacted you? You had an accident two days ago and your wife still doesn’t know and you believe she loves and cares whether you’re dead or alive? This is not fair at all. It shows you don’t care about me. In fact, you’ve been lying to me,” she went on and on, ranting until she was able to force tears into her eyes.

Jay was taken aback. That wasn’t what he meant. But yes, his wife hadn’t reached him because his phone was missing. He was cocksure Adele was out of her mind with worry already as she wasn’t able to reach him. Debola knew there was no way his wife would reach him. Why was she being so unkind? But then, he wasn’t going to raise those issues now; he wasn’t in the mood for such argument. The only thing he wanted to do right now was to rest.

“You know that’s not true. I care about you. I love you but this house belongs to another woman. We ought to give her that respect. You have to go to your house. I’ll come see you once I’m strong enough to move about,” he told her soothingly.

“I’ve heard you. At least, you’ll let me rest a bit. Haven’t really rested since you had that accident on Sunday afternoon. Even you, you need to take your midday medicure and rest. Where did you keep them? Let me get them for you,” she said.

She already had a plan in her head.

“They are in my room. Lemme get them,” he said, moving away.

She followed him.

“Wait for me here, I’m coming,” he said.

“I’ll go with you dear. Just to be sure you took the drugs. You know you men behave like kids when taking drugs,” she said laughing, trying to make light of the situation.

It worked. Jay didn’t kick any further.

She followed him, admiring the exquisitely furnished house.

Jay knew he shouldn’t allow her, but he just wasn’t ready to put up further fight.

He had dumped the small paper bag containing his drugs on the dressing table. Debola saw it and picked it. She sorted out the tablets, picked his noon dose and handed to him.

“Where’s your water?” She asked.

He pointed to the bedside fridge.

She went, took a bottle of table water, opened it and gave to him.

Jay turned the tablets over in his palm, frowning.

“Any problem?” She asked.

“No, not really. Did you check the dosage properly?” He asked.

“Are you implying that I can’t read and write?” She asked.

“No now. Haba! What have I said wrong again? Take it easy,” he said.

He threw the tablets into his mouth and drank the water.

Debora’s face broke out in smiles.

“What would you have me do for you in the meantime?” She asked him, moving towards the bed.

“Nothing for now. I’m ok. Will just watch sports in the television. Can I make use of your phone?” He asked her, switching on the air conditioner and television.

“To call who?” She asked.

“My wife. I need to inform her that I was involved in an accident and lost my phone. She needs to know. I’m sure she’s been trying to reach me,” he said.

“Are you out of your mind? You want to call her with my phone? Whose phone would you tell her you’re using? What if she decides to call you back on the line? Use your head man!” She told him.

Jay agreed that it wasn’t a good idea to use her phone. He would make use of the security man’s phone, he told Debola.

“Yes, that’s a better idea. But it would be better you call her when I’m gone,” she said.

“You’re right,” he agreed.

Debola sat beside him on the bed and took his hand in hers. Then she started caressing him all over.

“No, it’s not proper. This is my home,” he said, yawning.

Debola smiled.

“What is not proper? I know this is your home of course. But, you’ve gone through a harrowing experience. I need to help you relax,” she said soothingly.

“I know, but this is my home. It belongs to my wife,” he said.

He was feeling drowsy. He yawned again and again. Debola noted that and was happy.

“Oh, but you do whatever you want to do to me in my own home. Does my home belong to you?” She said.

“I’m not fighting you dear,” he said gently.

“I’m also not fighting you dear. I just want you to get well so that we can be together as we used to be,” she said, unbuttoning his shirt.

Jay was feeling sleepy. He couldn’t resist her anymore. He let her. She pulled off every item of clothing on him and did same to herself. Despite his weary state, he felt a stirring within him as she caressed him. It was like his man had a mind of its own. It was certainly not tired as it raised its head slowly like a snake enjoying the midday sun.

She went down on him and gave him a never to be forgotten head, after which she straddled him and straffed him silly. He fell into a drugged slumber immediately he spurted into her.

Debola got off him, tucked him under the duvet and laughed. He would sleep soundly for a very long time for she had added the sleeping pill he was to take at night to his midday medicure.

She needed time to get her act together. She brought out her phone and dialed the prophetess’ number, it was engaged. She would give her some time and call again. Meanwhile, she needed to explore the house, but before then, she would relieve the security man of his duty.

She blew sleeping Jay a kiss, took some Naira notes from her wallet and found her way to the out door.

Immediately the security man saw her, he rushed to the gate to open it.

“Come here. I’m not going out,” she called out to him.

John left the gate and moved towards her.

“When is your off day?” She asked him.

“It’s in two weeks time Ma. I was off two weeks ago,” he responded.

“You are to go for your off today. Take five days off,” she said.

“But….em…em…Ma, it’s madam that gives us off day,” he stammered.

“Oga said you should go on off,” she told him firmly.

“Yes Ma. Let me see Oga,” he said.

“You heard him say that he was not feeling fine. Anyway, he’s sleeping now,” she told him.

“I’ll wait for madam so that I’ll open the gate for her,” he said.

“Give me the keys, I’ll be here when she returns. I’ll open the gate for her. She knows I’m here so she will call me,” she told him firmly.

“Yes Ma,” John said reluctantly.

“Here,” she said, thrusting out her hand.

She had some wads of notes.

“For your transport,” she told him with a smile.

John smiled and collected the money.

“Thank you Ma,” he said, thrusting the keys into her hand.

“It’s okay. Pick the things you want to go with and leave so that I can lock the gate after you,” she said.

When she had locked the gate after John, she smiled wickedly and danced.

“Now, I have him in my palm. To hell with his wife,” she sang as she danced round, inspecting the vehicles and other things in the compound.

############

Let’s meet here on Sunday to continue on this journey!

##########

Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com

Save

Save

Save

Like this: Like Loading...