Breaking limitation, barriers

A limitation is that which restricts confines and hinders a person’s freedom, movement, progress, advancement nor expression. A limit is the same thing as a boundary. A limit is a barrier, barricade or blockade.

Spiritually speaking, anything which retards obstructs or hinders one’s activities or performances have often been seen as a limitation or a barrier. A young black boy was in a park and watched a man release one balloon after the other into the air. Each balloon went straight into the sky higher and higher.

The man released different balloons of various colours, and they all soared high. But he did not release any black, so the curious boy wonderingly up to him and asked him: “Sir if you release a black balloon will it also fly.”

The man turned to the boy smiling and replied: “What makes the balloon to fly is not the colour balloon but the content of it. If you fill the black balloon with air and release it, you will see it fly like others.

That was all that the black boy needed to hear and he made up his mind right there and then, that he will rise to the highest height. He became a very successful and wealthy black man without limitations.

If not for that truth which he discovered; that it was the content of his life and not the colour of his skin that guaranteed success, he would have been limited in life.

Like the balloon that flies, we all have great deposits and potentials, but still we do not fly, because different forces limit us. An inflated ball has the potential to bounce, but will not be able to utilize that potential when a leg is placed on it.

Even though it can bounce and has all the potentials, t will remain down, due to force of limitation that the leg exerts on it. We are in a world where different forces try to limit us.

These different forces operate in different dimensions to keep us below God’s plan for us. When our Lord Jesus Christ was on earth, different forces tried to limit him but they failed because he prevailed over them. He was resolute, determined and focused.

No matter the obstacles, limitations and barriers before you, they shall all be broken in the name of Jesus Christ.

These limitations may be spiritual, financial (poverty) or demonic. They may be physical incapacitation such as affliction, sickness, disease and deformity. They may also be emotional or psychological.

Whatever they may be, you shall overcome them in the name of Jesus Christ Amen. One way out is to rebel against these barriers and limitations. If you are satisfied with where you are, God will force you to move forward.

