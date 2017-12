The Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved the Ahmed Makarfi-led national caretaker committee.

The committee was put in place on May 21, 2016 after its national convention fixed for Port Harcourt was cancelled.

The committee’s tenure was initially put at three months. But following protracted leadership crisis that rocked the fold for over a year, the tenure of the Markarfi-led team was extended by four months.

