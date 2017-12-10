BREAKING: Uche Secondus emerges as PDP Chairman

Prince Uche Secondus has emerged as the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Secondus, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP and preferred candidate of the Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike, and Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose defeated Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and Prof. Taoheed Adedoja to emerge national chairman.

His close contender Prof. Tunde Adeniran polled 230 votes, Raymond Dokpesi scored 66 votes while Taoheed Adedoja nil vote.

Others contestants, including Chief Olabode George, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, Chief Gbenga Daniel, Mr. Jimi Agbaje announced their withdrawal from the race shortly before the commencement of the exercise.

Meanwhile, Umar Ibrahim has won as National Secretary of the party with 1549 votes to beat Abubakar Mustapha who scored 371 votes and Nenadi Usman who got 287 votes.

Also, Senator Gamawa Babawo Garba has been announced as the winner for Deputy National Chairman (North ) with 1316 votes to beat six other contenders.

