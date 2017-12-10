Why they call me Nollywood richest boy –Bolanle Ninlowo

Fast rising Nollywood star, Bolanle Ninolowo, better known as Nino has revealed why he’s being referred to as Nollywood’s richest boy. In a chat with RazzleDazzle, the Lagos State-born, said, “I don’t know what big boy mean, I am just a comfortable person. I am thankful to God and I’m contented with what God has given me.

So it’s not about being rich in papers or anything material but the number of lives I’ve been able to touch through my talent and God’s divine grace. I believe how well I have been able to inspire other people is what makes me rich”. On how he feels being one of the reigning actors in the industry presently, “I feel blessed elated. My goal in anything I do is to be knowledgeable and be recognized. I am always learning and want to do better than my yesterday. I love to outdo my past”.

He also hinted on growing up and coming up as an actor, “yes, I was born and raised in Chicago. Ever since, I have been in America. I always knew I’d go to Nigeria because there’s something I need to do. I needed to discover myself. I wanted to know what my calling was and it’s been a long journey but then, nobody promises it was going to be easy. Still, I’m grateful to God for his Grace”. After a 15-year sojourn abroad, which includes academic exploits, Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo returned home to ply his trade.

The graduate of Accounting and Marketing is being touted as the next best thing and a brand ambassador.

