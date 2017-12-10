We can all be part of solving Nigeria’s problems –Pastor Akinyemi

The Director of Operations for Africa, Kingsword Ministries International, Pastor Tunde Akinyemi, has sent a passionate appeal to every strata of the Nigerian society to play their parts in solving the nation’s problems.

He made the call at the Church’s headquarters in Oregun, during a chat to acquaint journalist with programmes marking the 20tdecemberh anniversary of the Church tagged “On Eagles Wings: No Ordinary Fight’’, slated for 10 to 17.

According to Akinyemi, ‘the simple truth is that we are all part of the problems because we are Nigerians, but most important, we can also be part of the solution.’ He also disagreed that the church is responsible for the problems in the society. His words: “I think rather than pointing fin gers or doing the blame game, we should be encouraging everyone to do the part they can to help solve the country’s problems.”

He added: “I think government, churches and every Nigerian have roles to play in nation building; I believe as a church and as a faith-based organisation, we are definitely involved in solving Nigerians’ problems,” Akinyemi said on behalf of the founders of the Church, Dr. Kayode and Pastor Mayowa Ijisesan. He urged church leaders to take further look into the society and be more proactive in affecting lives.

“The church should take up social initiatives by feeding the poor and empowering youths by giving some of them scholarship. I believe that if everyone is involved, it would reduce the problems and make Nigeria a better place to live in,’’ he added.

The cleric also disclosed that, Kingsword Ministries International will unveil its youths Church, to be led by young adults during the anniversary. He added that the programme is going to be a time of supernatural impartation as; and that several men and women of God would be ministering both in word and songs, at the Charis Centre, Etal Avenue, Oregun location of the Church, with several viewing centres within the state and across other states.

Like this: Like Loading...