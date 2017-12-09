CARAMELO LOUNGE & SUITES: Your home for unique offers

Caramelo Lounge and Suite, which is located on Plot 630, T.O.S Benson Crescent, besides Uturu Plaza in Utako District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, makes no pretence about its offerings. They come specially design and very unique in concept and style of delivery. For many residents and visitors, it is one of the most sought after, judging by the number of people that frequent the hospitality home, which is noted for its brand of culinary and entertainment offerings. You are most likely never to get the same feel and ambience that come from its services elsewhere. Therefore, its mission statement, according to its management, is ‘‘turning moments into memories for our guests.’’

That means giving guests memory experiences to cherish forever. It is no wonder then that the atmosphere here most times is electrifying and very inviting, which many find very fascinating on visit. It stated vision is: ‘‘To be recognisable by service and product quality standard; and to be consistent in promotion of excellence, novelty and future development.’’

As a result, Caramelo Lounge and Suites, said it is poised to become a one- stop tourist home for people of all colours, social backgrounds and statues, once your desire is to savour the best of hospitality. On entry to this resort styled hospitality enclave, you feel the muse of entertainment on air, serenading the serene and peaceful environment that has been created, which is one of the things that people find very attractive about the place. You feel very safe and secured within the complex and your privacy is guaranteed as you give vent to the free spirit and allow the muse swirling takes over your senses, joining in the fray and savouring the rich bouquet of entertainment on offer amidst its richly laid setting and facilities.

The facilities indeed are world class, elegantly fitted and sophisticated, ranging from the front house to the back house, from its room, dining, wining, wellness and entertainment spaces, what you get are real cosy and classy amenities that are finely created and devoted to the comfort and relaxation of the guests in a very luxuriating manner. Besides its luxury fitted and furnished rooms, one area where Caramelo Lounge and Suites, has the edge is in its simmering entertainment packages of different make.

Night life here is something to behold because you are treated to delightsome entertainment offers amidst a colourful and attractive mood. Added to this also is its culinary offerings, with its array of mouth-watering delicacies, this hospitality home, which prides itself as one of the best places in the Unity City, as Abuja is known, to feast on fish meals, from grilled to peppered and roasted. Name it, every area is pretty covered by its array of specialised chefs and service personnel who are at you beck any time you visit.

Rooms

The rooms are of different categories, and fitted real time, exuding luxury and opulence, with a number of modern and sophisticated amenities for the use of guests. The categories include Caramelo Super Deluxe, and Caramelo Executive, with each boasting such common facilities besides the unique ones that are tailored made for each category; flat screen TV with multiple satellite channels, work desk and chair, king-sized bed, ensuite toilet with fresh toiletries and wardrobe among others.

Dining and wining

Dining and wining offers are exhilarating and this is where the hotel is really a step ahead of many homes in the city, with its all-day fully furnished restaurant offering African and continental dishes while local delicacies remain specialty of the hotel. Its lounge and bar are suitably fitted, with a serenading atmosphere, offering a wide selection of drinks for its patrons. Entertainment is also top notch at this section of the hotel, which is home to many leisure and fun seekers visiting the hotel.

Wellness

It offers top notch facilities for a wide range of wellness services, boasting a fully equipped gymnasium, treatment and massage rooms for different bodily therapeutic treats while its swimming pool offers you nicely fitted facilities to enjoy cool swim, with its pool bar stocking assorted drinks and munchies for the guests.

Entertainment

Its unique entertainment palate makes the hotel a must visit home to harvest rich entertainment and fun all day, with special packages during night hours and festive periods. It also plays host to a number of Nigerian and foreign artistes of all genres. Some of the spots within the expansive complex of the hotel to catch exciting and colourful entertainment include its open air lounge where live band is on offer every night and sometimes feature a number of Nigerian musical and comic arts with talents hunt show throw to the mix. Another section is the Exotic Nigh Club/Lounge, where guests are thrilled by musical entertainment, dance, drinks and other offers depending on your taste and orientation.

The atmosphere here is always electrifying and guests can access its different sections, which include the main/dance section, VIP section, VVIP section, and a champagne lounge. Some of the stated activities here are: Wednesday – Ladies night; Friday – Club/Dance night special; Saturday – Private party night; and Sunday – Old school night. Its barbecue/grill section is another exciting spot for guests, especially at night where the mood is a colourful and enthralling one. Here you are free to feel the vibes and mingle with people of all kinds who are out to catch fun and exciting night out.

Conference

The hotel is also strong in the area of conference, with its banquet hall and meeting rooms, fully equipped with modern and trendy conference and meeting facilities for the benefit of event planners. The different conference packages come with attractive incentives as well.

Other facilities/services

These include: Free and ample parking, valet parking, airport pick up, laundry/ dry cleaning, 24 hours room service, and security as well as power supply, car hire, concierge, storage room, and Wi Fi.

