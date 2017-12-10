CBN expands Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to non-oil exporters

To recover non- remitted export proceeds

As part of efforts to ensure diversification of the country’s sources of foreign exchange earnings and boost job creation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is developing a framework that would enable exporters, producers, as well as processors in the non–oil sector, including solid minerals, to access funding under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP). CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of a meeting between the Apex Bank and non-oil exporters in Lagos at the weekend. This is even as he reiterated that the CBN will recover export proceeds that are not repatriated in accordance with extant guidelines.

The CBN Governor who stated that the expansion of the ABP to exporters in the non-oil sector was in line with the call by President Muhammadu Buhari to diversify the country’s economy away from oil, explained that under the arrangement, a new framework would be unveiled to ensure that funds from its N500 billion Export Stimulation Facility as well as the N50 billion Direct Intervention Fund from the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) are effectively disbursed to exporters.

According to him, the proposed framework will be put together by a team from NEXIM, the CBN’s Development Finance Department, as well as his Special Adviser on agriculture.

He said: “We are saying we are going to have the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme for exporters. For instance, we have so many cocoa farmers, primary rubber producers or palm oil producers who are in their villages or in their communities and we are saying that we are going to develop a framework that would make finance available to them through NEXIM and through the framework to be set up, they can access some intervention funds.

Those export companies would act as their off takers and anchors. For instance, you have a farmer in the village or a couple of farmers that have a cooperative, what happens is that the cooperative would work with the cocoa exporters and the exporters would be the off-taker of the cocoa produce, but the funding would pass through the central bank to the banks or through NEXIM, and goes through the exporters to the primary farmers.”

He also stated that exporters at the meeting agreed that they will put a stop to the incidence of undocumented export, adding that with the CBN providing cheap funding at maximum of 9 per cent interest rate, it will be easy for nonoil exporters to make money without necessarily seeking to conduct undocumented export activities.

Emefiele stressed that all transactions that will be done under the new plan and are funded by the CBN will be for documented export transactions.

“We are also saying that before those facilities are provided to them, these exporters will commit through their banks or through NEXIM; they will commit to the volume of export earnings that would be routed back into the country to support our activities,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has asked the Bankers’ Committee to work towards building a financial system that will boost job creation and bring more people into the formal financial system. He stated this at the opening session of the 9th annual Bankers’ Committee Retreat which took place in Lagos yesterday.

He said that although the economy was now out of recession, financial experts have pointed out that for the country to attain its potential, the economy should grow by 6.7 per cent a year, adding that with a population growth rate of almost 3 per cent , Nigeria should strive to achieve a growth rate of 6 per cent if it is to succeed in reducing poverty and preventing social unrest.

The governor said: “To meet our growth ambitions we need jobs. Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that in employment terms, from a labour force population of about 81million people, we currently have 11.5 million people unemployed in Nigeria and 17million people under-employed with the total employment is around 52.6 million while the working age population grows by 3.7 per cent every year.

So to make a meaningful dent on unemployment and underemployment, and to reduce poverty (which is at over 60 per cent), we need to be creating at least 4 million jobs per year.”

He pointed out that a wellfunctioning banking sector was critical to economic growth and job creation contending that: “While someone outside of the formal financial sector can in some cases make a living, the reality is that incomes of the bottom of the pyramid are increased when we have better financial inclusion.”

