Chairmanship aspirants speak on vision for party

It is an intriguing battle as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its national convention to elect new members of its National Working Committees (NWC). Of all the positions up for grab, that of the national chairman has generated much tension as an unprecedented number of aspirants – eight – are contesting the position. The aspirants are former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George; former acting National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran; former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja; media mogul, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and the Lagos State governorship candidate of the party in the 2015 elections, Mr. Jimi Agbaje. The build-up to the contest has been attention-grabbing, with the aspirants criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country, intimating party members as well as the generality of Nigerians of their respective action plans if elected chairman of the nation’s main opposition party. Besides the promises on how to rebuild the former ruling party, the aspirants have also been speaking on how they intend to reposition the PDP ahead of the 2019 general elections. In separate interviews with New Telegraph, the aspirants were in unison on the need to rebuild and reposition the PDP for it regain the presidency in the forthcoming general elections.

Secondus: My mission is to rebuild, regain lost ground

Prince Uche Secondus is a former acting National Chairman of PDP

Why do you want to be the PDP national chairman?

With my wealth of experience over the years, I believe that I am the best man for the job because we are in a situation which does not demand for sentiment or micro-zoning of the party’s national chairman. The situation demands for somebody with the experience and capacity to see the party through in the 2019 general elections.

The period before the elections is very short, so there is the need for someone who have experience about the inner workings of the party. I know that some people have experience, but I think that I have more experience than them, having acted as the national chairman of the party during the good and bad periods. And as chairman of the party in Rivers State, I won all my elections; two terms.

When I coordinated for late Umaru Yar’Adua in the 2007 presidential election in the South-South zone, we won the election and I later became the National Organising Secretary for four years and in 2011, we won the presidential election. So, I believe that I have the experience and skill to pull the party through.

The belief is that, the PDP is very strong in the South-South and the South-East, as such there is need to woo the South-West. Won’t your ambition create another crisis for the party?

That is purely sentimental. In reality, if you want to win an election, you don’t start from the unknown. You begin with the known. Apart from the party’s chairmanship position, there are three or four major positions if you are talking about zoning of positions. The South-West is a very important zone in the country, if not the number one zone, if you like in terms of intellectualism, media and so on. We know they have produced a president.

So, if you look at the president, vice president and the Senate president, these are key government positions. If you are talking also of what will benefit the people directly, you will see that with these three key positions, there is no way the South-West can be ignored; but we are down, so we want to start from a safer place. And going from there, I will deliver my state during the elections.

As the chairman, you must deliver your place first, since they say that charity begins at home. I will deliver my place and then proceed to win other states and regions. My agenda for the party will be based on what I term 3Rs – Rebuild, Reposition and Regain. I want to remain focused on it in terms of building the party. As we are doing that, we do it together with the other two – repositioning in terms of membership, going digital and emphasising on the youth who are leaders of tomorrow. As we are doing that, we are enlarging our scope of convincing Nigerians that PDP remains the best option. We stand for national unity in diversity.

Our founding fathers believe that PDP is a party that was founded on the ground of national unity. And it was good enough that zoning is contained in our constitution so that regardless of where you come from, one day you can aspire to be the president of the country. I believe that taking the party back to the people is very important.

Do you see the PDP regaining power at the federal level in 2019 if you become the party’s national chairman?

It is a collective thing, but I know how to put things together. My mission is to rebuild, reposition and regain lost ground. Others can equally do this, but I believe that I can do it better because I have been part of so many elections in the past.

Some people believe that you are at a more advantageous position because the governors are backing you…

It is not the fault of anybody because anyone contesting in a delegates’ election must be able to consult widely. Because it is not an open election, one should be able to come up with a strategy that suits the situation and that is what I have been able to do based on my experience on the workings of the party. I have done consultation of critical stakeholders of the party and no governor has come out to say that he is supporting me. So, whatever is being said in that regard is only in the realm of speculation.

Dokpesi: I represent new face of PDP

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a businessman and media mogul

What is the motivation for contesting the PDP chairmanship?

will represent the new face of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where political aspirations of members would be attained. My leadership would mark a departure from the culture of imposition and impunity of the past, so I charge party delegates to vote for a new beginning and a new PDP that will ensure and give each member of PDP a level-playing ground to attain their dreams.

Most importantly, the driving force to be national chairman of the party was to win 2019 was to ensure justice and fairness for all. That is the kind of leadership I am offering. How would you impact on the party’s chances in the 2019 presidential election if elected as its chairman? The party is on the rise again after its defeat in the 2015 general elections, and to sustain the achievement, the PDP needs a leader who has what is required to properly project it. I will restore the party to the path of glory by repositioning, rebuilding and rejuvenating it to win the 2019 presidential poll as losing the 2019 presidential election would be a total disaster for PDP, but God forbid.

What strategies would you employ to achieve your objectives? I have the experience, capability and connection to reposition the party to its position before the 2019 general elections. There are eight of us in the chairmanship race, six from the South-West and two of us from the South-South. We need to re-brand the PDP. In re-branding the party, I stand tall because I have what it takes to rebuild the party. I have the media, the connection that can assist in remodeling, build bridge across the country and rebuild the party.

George: My leadership will bring stability to PDP

Chief Olabode George is a former Deputy National Chairman of PDP

Why are you running for the PDP national chairmanship?

This is not the time for experimentation. Who among the aspirants have really worked under the party platform? How many of them know the intricacies and intrigues of conflict resolution? This is not the time for the party to do experimentation and this is not the time for a party that is in quagmire to experiment. I believe there should be proper assessment of all the aspirants and the best should be elected as national chairman.

How can someone who has never served in the party hierarchy before to now say he want to manage a massive organisation like the PDP. I worked in the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) for 10 years. And there is no way you can compare somebody who worked for 10 years in an organisation to someone who never worked for a day in the organisation. The choice is for the people to make.

We have a short time between the end of the national convention and the 2019 national elections. So, we need somebody who can hang on the very first hour he gets to office as national chairman. We don’t need a novice to lead the PDP with all the crises in the party. The choice is for our people. We are not in government; we are in opposition; so we must face reality and do what is right and needed at this point. We must get the ship back to the habour.

What do you think your chairmanship will offer the PDP?

Instant stability because we have seen it; if you don’t have stability in a platform, it would be difficult to resolve conflicts and crises. It is only somebody who has knowledge about the party that can resolve these crises. Is there anything new under the sun? Some of the issues the party is facing now were what we resolved during the 10 years that I served in the party.

What we need is justice, fairness and equity; not being sponsored by a third party. We will allow impunity in the party again. We must be fair and honest to everybody, not someone claiming that he knows it all. That is the style we are bringing in. All the different fora; Governors Forum, National Assembly Forum, Former Ministers Forum, Former Governors Forum; G-84, among others would be resurrected for the purpose of instant and clear-cut management of the party. We won’t allow an individual to overlord others.

To what extent would that have impact on the 2019 elections?

We can quickly prepare the party for the elections by stabilising our platform. It is worrisome that there are crises in many places. We need to quickly solve these crises. We don’t need those who would be learning on the job. We need to put in necessary plans to achieve the major things why the party was established; to fight for elections and win.

With you on board, are you confident that PDP will regain power?

We will by the grace of God and with God’s support on our side. We have a very short time to resolve all the crises and conflicts all over the place and prepare our members for the election.

How do you see the concern expressed by former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, over possible monetisation of the national convention?

Some of the aspirants are part of the nonsense going on because of their desperate ambition. The monetisation of process is a disgrace and it is very bad. The monetisation of the process for the highest bidder will surely affect the PDP

Adeniran: I’ll restore confidence of Nigerians in PDP

Prof. Tunde Adeniran is a former Minister of Education

Why do you want to be the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

Because I believe there is the need to reposition the party, get things right, correct the mistakes of the past and have a new beginning that will address the yearnings of the people and lead the party to the fulfillment of its vision and mission in line with its manifesto and constitution. And I believe that I have the capacity and pedigree to do that being a founding member and by virtue of my training as well. More importantly, I believe that this time is crucial, so we need people who have knowledge of internal workings of the system to come on board to do the needful for the party and this nation to continue to move on the path of democratic consolidation.

We’ve had enough of imposition and impunity in the party; that should be confined to the dustbin of history. We should have a new beginning that ensures that we follow due process, fairness and equity. Given the fact that we know where we got it wrong and what should be, I believe that I am well qualified to confront that challenge and do it for the sake of posterity.

To what extent do you believe that your chairmanship will aid the party to victory in the 2019 general elections?

Trust and confidence would be restored as the Nigerian people and party members are familiar with my track record and commitment to the party and democratic principles. So, with that and my mobilization skill, unity and accord that has been elusive in the party would be restored. Once we have a united house, we would be able to move on to win power at the centre. I am confident about that.

Are you not worried that some PDP governors are backing one of the candidates?

I am not worried at all because I have someone who is the almighty and that is God, who created all of us is backing me and He is more than anybody.

Adedoja: I’ll bring intellectualism to bear in running the party

Prof. Taoheed Adedoja is a former Minister of Sports and Special Duties

As a former minister, what is the attraction; why are you contesting for the PDP national chairman?

The belief on who will be the leader of the new envisioned PDP rest on the people. The PDP that Nigerians are looking for is not the PDP that was yesterday. What members of the party are looking for is a PDP as founded by the founding fathers and acceptable by Nigerians. Those things the PDP lost is what I want to bring back; the confidence that Nigerians still have in the PDP. I believe that the leadership of the new PDP that were envisioned will come from the platform of the national convention; a PDP that would be accepted and acceptable to Nigerians; a PDP leadership that Nigerians will see as true Nigerian. PDP members are looking for a leader that is acceptable to them.

What new will you bring to party if elected as chairman?

What am I bringing to PDP; I am a Nigerian, I am from Oyo State, but I was born in Kano, I went to school in Kano, I lived part of my life in Kano, I went to Teachers College in Kano. I lived in Jigawa, Borno, Niger and Delta states. So, I see myself as that Nigerian that will represent a true Nigerian that PDP represents. So, if PDP wants a leader that will bring the betterment that party members want, I am that person. I have been a member of PDP for 16 years. I have served as a minister and also occupied other positions like pro-chancellor of a university, head of a federal institution, commissioner and chairman of federal boards. I believe strongly that I have what it takes to lead the PDP because the party needs a capable person to lead it. PDP will require a leader that will bring intellectualism to the party.

If you become the PDP national chairman, what impact would that have on the 2019 elections?

Nigerians will see me as the rallying point and as the person, who is non controversial. I have not been a controversial person at the state, zonal and national levels. So, Nigerians will see me as the rallying point and as the person that will bring about truth, justice and equity.

How about your support base? Are the Board of Trustees (BoT) members on your side?

I tell you one thing, the endorsement will come and I am going to surprise Nigerians. I am going to surprise Nigerians because the delegates will vote for me, governors will vote for me, Board of Trustees will vote for me, former governors will vote for me, former ministers will vote for me because I represent what they believe what PDP leadership should be.

Are you going to accept the outcome of the national convention?

I will accept the outcome of the convention because I am the one to be elected. I will accept it because I am the one who is going to be elected under a free, fair and democratic election.

Ladoja: I’ll put party on the right track again

Senator Rashidi Ladoja is a former governor of Oyo State

You have been governor and senator, why do you want to be national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

I was with PDP when the party started in 1998 and when it had a good outing in the South-West in 2003. I left the party in 2010, when I saw the impunity that was going on. In 1999, there was no PDP governor in South-West, but in 2003, there were five PDP governors. PDP did not know how to manage success because how can I be your governor and I have a president and the president was the one working towards the impeachment of a governor. It was the president himself and the party that were talking of a garrison commander in Oyo State, when they have a governor in place. These were things that cumulated in the destruction of the PDP, and when we wanted to go back, we were not allowed.

During my impeachment, they did what was called re-registration and anybody that has colouration of Ladoja was deregistered. We tried to go back in 2007, we met the Alex Ekwueme and Shuaib Oyedokun led committees, but it was unfortunate they were not able to do anything.

They totally shut us out of the PDP and when they did that, all we did was to say that PDP was not the only party, so I went to Accord Party, a party that was not known in the country. I didn’t know the party; the only thing that attracted it to us was that it was number one on the ballot paper and we made a success of it. However, Makarfi came and told us that if I have not left, if Akala has not left, Seyi Makinde has not left, and if all of us were there, we would have won the election because the governor that won did not have scored up to 32 per cent of the total votes. Those were the encouragement we had in coming back to the PDP.

If I knew what was wrong with the PDP, particularly as someone who was looking at the plight from outside, I think I am in the better position to put the party on the right track again. So, the intension is that when I become the chairman of the PDP, all the impunity we are talking about will not happen again.

We will be able reposition the PDP as a democratic party, so that members will feel protected in their own party and nobody will be talking about garrison commander in a democratic setting. I believe that I am in the best position to correct the error in the PDP because I suffered it and I will not allow it to happen to anybody in PDP again if I become the national chairman.

How do you intend to move the party from being an opposition party to a ruling party in 2019 if you emerge as the national chairman?

I saw PDP to the highest of its glory and its lowest glory. So, we will do what is necessary to return the party to the people. People didn’t really hate the PDP; it is PDP that hated itself because if you remember, after Ayodele Fayose was removed in 2006, he came back three years ago on the plat-form of the PDP, which means that it is not PDP that the people of the South-West hate. Is it not people that made party? It is people that made party; it is not the party that made the people. And under my watch, you will not see five governors and top notches of PDP like Atiku Abubakar leaving the party. Such things will not happen again; we will not allow people to leave the party and we will encourage those who have left to come back.

Do you feel that PDP will be able to regain power in 2019?

By the grace of God, we will regain power in 2019. We will base the campaign on the failure of the present administration. They brought unfulfilled promises of a dollar that will be N50, salaries for unemployed graduates and other things they wrote in their manifesto. It was a party that was never prepared for governance, so PDP will build on those failures to get back to power. And the architects that helped them to get into power were actually PDP people – the Sarakis, Ameachis, Kwankwasos and Tambuwals of those days. These are things that will help PDP regain power if we are able to make good use of them. We will persuade them to come back and use all the resources that we have to make sure that we have a transparent, honest and corrupt free party.

Don’t you think the number of aspirants from the South-West will affect the zone’s chances during the convention?

We are trying to reduce the number of aspirants. We are trying to reduce the number because we have to reciprocate the gesture of our northern brothers. The northern establishment said they wanted a South-West person as the party national chairman. We must reciprocate by also making sure that we give them one candidate. We will talk among ourselves and by the grace of God; we will be able to come up with a consensus candidate

Are you going to abide by the outcome of the national convention?

Of course, as long as it is free and fair, nobody will challenge it. A lot of things are happening. It is a delegates’ election and I was shocked when I read that former President Ibrahim Babangida is talking about the convention being monitised. If you are throwing so much money to be elected, what are you going to do if you become the chairman? We believe that the South-West candidate, we are going to produce will be favoured by Nigerians, who want a sane party.

Daniel: PDP’s fortune would be turned around under my charge

Otunba Gbenga Daniel is a former governor of Ogun State

You have indicated interest in being the national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); as a former governor, why do you want to be the party’s chairman?

For all the eight years that I flew the flag of PDP, I ran elections and successful government and to a large extent, I cannot disassociate myself from what happened to the PDP. But, people keep accosting me wherever I go, why we have just folded our hands and allow the party to go under.

It is this kind of challenge couple with views of other well wishers that encouraged me to come out and contest for the position of the national chairmanship. I believe and a number of people also believe that we have the capacity to turn around the fortunes of the party. We have the goodwill; we have the knowhow. If properly deployed, we will turn around the fortune of the party. That is the main trust of why I have decided to throw my hat to the ring.

So, in other words, you want to turn the fortune of the party around…

Yes, because without that we will not to be able to gain a lot of progress as a country because in government and outside government, you need a strong party; you need a strong party in government and strong party in opposition. And PDP has proven to be a democratic party in all ramifications and so, we have no choice than to further develop it, so that it will play a good role as opposition and position itself to take over in the next election. That is what it is all about.

And you think you are better placed to be the party chairman now?

I believe that many of the people who want the position are quite competent; they are all experienced people. But I think from the perspective of what the party requires now; I am probably in the best position to deliver. Of all of us, I think I am the only one who has actually run elections in recent time and won an election. Quite a number of my other compatriots have the benefit of appointive positions, not election..

Don’t you think that the numbers of aspirants from South-West running for the national chairmanship will affect your candidacy?

We are in a democracy and people must be given the opportunity to make choice. Yes, if the number reduces, the chances are much better for us, but in any case, I am still hopeful that along the line, the number will reduce. But even if that does not happened, I believe basic things will happen and the better side will win.

If you emerge as national chairman, do you think that will have any impact in the party ahead of 2019 elections?

By and large, when you look at the challenges of the party now, we have to begin to work for elections. You need somebody who have experience in organising election; somebody who has won an election to prepare the party for election. That is the strength of my candidacy.

And how are you being supported by the stakeholders?

I think I have support from the length and breadth of the country. Don’t forget, I am probably one of the few people who have travelled to all the states of the federation. So far, the reception has been wonderful and I have no doubt in my mind that it will translate into votes on Saturday.

Are you are not afraid that there are reports that some of the governors are backing some of the candidates?

Yes; some governors are backing some candidates; some governors are also backing me, so there is no issue.

