Chioma Jesus, Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, others stun Experience 2017 with gospel vibes

Senior Pastor of House on The Rock, Paul Adefarasin, raised the bar this year at one of the world’s largest gospel musical jamborees, as The Experience 2017 held last Friday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. So vast is the reach of the annual show that it has attracted some of the world’s best gospel singers to Nigeria, invariably opening up a window of tourism to the world from where its massive audience is sourced.

This year’s edition, the 12th in the series, featured renowned gospel acts likes Travis Montorius Greene, Pastor Donnie Mc- Clurkin, Don Moen, Chevelle Franklin, Micah Stampley, Manuel Druminski and the Nigerian gospel music contingent of Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus, Eben, The Midnight Crew, Onos Ariyo, Frank Edwards, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Banjoko Bolaji (Beejay Sax) and The Rock Cathedral Gospel Choir. Earlier, at the press briefing heralding the hugely anticipated yearly event, Pastor Adefarasin said the show has become a global phenomenon apart from providing jobs for the transport, fashion, foods/ drinks and security sectors with the vast logistics to put up the mega show.

Aside from spiritual impartation that had been testified to by a large number of participants, the artistes also enjoyed a global spotlighting from CNN, BBC and the local media that beamed their light on every nook and cranny of the humongous venue. Tope Alabi, a frontline Yoruba gospel singer, professed: “It’s been an amazing opportunity and career booster for me, I must confess. The Experience remains the biggest platform I’ve had occasion to perform at even though I’d traversed the world and know what time it is. It’s a dream place for most gospel artistes.”

Expectedly, the event offered watertight security at the sprawling venue with hundreds of thousands of non-denominational Christian worshippers. From dusk till dawn, testimonies abound from worshippers who later networked with others and forged partnerships in business, love life among other areas of human needs.

It was all about giving glory to God as an array of music artistes came to lead praise and thanksgiving for the one who has crowned their year in glory. From 4pm, the Onikan area was a beehive of activities as food and wares vendors merchandised and security men helped control the human traffic made up of youths who had made the music concert an annual ritual. Indeed music unites all as the LMGC & RCGC choristers started the praise session after Pastor Victor Adeyemi of Global Harvest Church had led with the opening prayer.

With tunes touching on the Experience 2017 theme, ‘Jesus Our King’ as Beejay Sax exemplified the power of the saxophone as a unique musical instrument with a medley of worship songs holding the congregation spellbound with popular hymn, ‘All Hail The Power of Jesus’. It was soon the turn of Onos Ariyo who stepped into the podium, starting with the popular old powerful gospel tunes: Agbara Esu Da Nibi to Jesi gbe ‘joba (meaning where is the Satan’s power where Christ reigns? before later ministering her songs, “Alagbara” and “Jehovah Ebenezer”.

UK-based Ghanaian singer, Sonnie Badu, was the next on stage and she impressed not a few with the brand of praise medley of Nigerian songs dished out with his 15-man band, going by the level of appreciation he got from the crowd. The Midnight Crew who has consistently performed at the Experience from the beginning 12 years ago, wowed the audience once more. Rendering songs of praise passionately and stylishly, the Midnight Crew as led by Pat King, performed songs like “Amara ya,” “Ibenene” the quartet singing in diverse genre and languages.

Taking over from her, Odunayo Ojo-Onasanya inspired further with a rendition in the widely spoken Yoruba language which got the audience applauding for a long spell. ‘Oti n Sise re bo…’ (Lord perfect that which you have started) was another old tune that reminded all at Experience 2017 of the depth and relevance of the Nigerian gospel music industry. Other singers that inspired the audience to a time of praise and thanksgiving were Don Moen, widely regarded as one of the leaders of praise and worship across the globe, as well as Chioma Jesus whose rendition of praise in Igbo is universally acknowledged. The man responsible for the viral Halleluyah challenge whose “Onise Iyanu” remains one of the most popular gospel songs in Nigeria at the moment, Nathaniel Bassey, was also on hand to spice up the concert. On the comedy part of the event, some of the best humour merchants in the land were there to give creditable accounts of themselves.

These include Akpororo, who has projected his brand as an admirable singer and comic act, the fast rising Kenny Blaq, sensational Still Ringing and Pastor Chung. They all cracked ribs with their jokes and acts which kept the event lively at periods that music had to stop for a while. With Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who attended the event with top officials of the Lagos State Government, getting an award of excellence from the organisers, the list of notable guests was swelled by the likes of RMD, Ali Baba, Hajia Abah Folawiyo and Dame Abimbola Fashola among others. One thing that resonated at the experience was the oneness and unity of the music artistes.

Donnie Mclurkin, 2018 Grammy Award nominee, Travis Greene and Micah Sampley sang indigenous Nigerian songs in a way that displayed their dexterity. They were not alone, as Jamaican singer, Chevelle Franklin, also sang “Glorious God,” “Olorun To da Awon Oke Igba ni” in a way that hugely radiated her sweet spirit on stage. Among highlights of what is no doubt the biggest concert in Nigeria was a rare moment when pockets of bright lights from cell phones provided light for the gallery of the cricket pitch, rendering it in resplendent form. Others include the moments international violinist, Mark Drumminski and Segun Obey, rendered Josh Giburn’s ‘He Raised Me Up’ as well as the Nigerian National anthem.

With hundreds of millions of Naira going into hosting the Experience every year without break since 2005, Adefarasin noted that The Experience was conceived to cause each worshipper to have a close and personal, life-changing encounter with Jesus Christ. According to him, this manifestation has been recorded in the lives of many Nigerians and other nationals.

