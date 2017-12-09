Clubs in better shape ahead of new season

The introduction of several preseason tournaments ahead of the commencement of the Nigeria Professional Football League season will be of big benefit to the clubs campaigning in the league. It all started with the prestigious Gold Cup pre-season tournament in Ilorin with Kano Pillars winning the fifth edition of the championship. As at the time of going to press, three different competitions were going on across various centres with NPFL Invitational Super Six also scheduled to start on Monday in Kano.

The chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation Referee Appointment Committee, Sherif Inuwa Ahlan, organised an invitational pre-season tournament tagged Ahlan Cup 2017 for top clubs from all parts of the country with the likes of Kano Pillars, El-Kanemi Warriors, Wikki Tourists, Enyimba, Akwa United, Niger Tornadoes, Katsina United and Plateau United fighting for honours. Kano 11 was also part of the event with the final scheduled for Sunday besfore the start of the Super Six on Monday.

In Nnewi, the home ground of FC IfeanyiUbah, has been playing host to the South-East/South-South Preseason Tourney. Rivers United, Abia Warriors, FC IfeanyiUbah, Cynosure FC were all involved in the competition set aside to prepare the teams from the zone ahead of the new season. The SouthWest is not left out of the Pre-season fever, with MFM FC, Shooting Stars, Gateway FC, Remo Stars, 36 Lions all battling to become the champion of the zone.

The problems often faced by the clubs in the past, especially those campaigning on the continent has been lack of proper preparation ahead of their matches. It has been a difficult time for them in recent years and only Rivers United managed to get to the group stage of the CAF competition this year. Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah and Wikki Tourists were not fortunate to escape the knockout stages. Rivers also dropped from the Champions League to Confederation Cup. Two years ago, it was only Enyimba that got to the group stage and didn’t go beyond that level.

However, with the introduction of several pre-season this year, the clubs playing in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, Plateau United, MFM FC, Enyimba and Akwa United, will be better prepared for hostilities on the continent. Apart from that alone, it will afford the clubs the opportunity to get the best out of the newly recruited players and as well blend them with the old ones.

