Community recovers corpse of murdered APGA’s secretary

Corpse of the secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State, Julius Chiukwudi Chinwuba, who was murdered a few days to the governorship election in the state has been found floating in River Niger. Chinwuba was until his death the President General of the Oroma Etiti community in the state. Already, residents had pointed the finger at some prominent persons in the area as it was learnt there had been running battles with the deceased over his position as President General.

Information gathered by New Telegraph had it that Chinwuba’s corpse was discovered by some members of the community. According to a source, the deceased went missing after he attended a meeting convened by the members of his Umunzu kindred. It was learnt that he was clubbed to death after being tied to bags of sand and blocks and thrown into the river. Prior to his death, his house was said to have been burnt, and his farms destroyed in Oroma Etiti, this our sources said was in an attempt to compel him to surrender both positions of the President General and APGA secretary of the community.

When contacted, the traditional ruler of Oroma Etiti community, Igwe Nwozekwe Okeke, regretted that the police in the state were yet to arrest anybody in connection with the incident. He said that the suspects ran away from the community and could not be pursued since it was only the police that could go after them. He lamented that there has not been any serious action by the police since the murder took place. When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nkiru Nwode, confirmed the incident but said she could not speak elaborately on the matter.

