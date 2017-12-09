Those criticizing Ministry of Hapiness will regret it –Gov. Okorocha

In the midst of the outrage over Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha’s decision to create the Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment, the governor has asked for patience. According to him, those criticising the newly created ministry will be shocked by the ministry’s success.

Apart from the weirdness of creating such a ministry, the decision to name the governor’s sister, Ogechi Ololo, as the commissioner in charge of the new ministry, has been heavily criticised on social media since the announcement on Monday, December 4. In a press statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Thursday, December 7, 2017, he said the idea for the ministry was well thought-out before it was created for the benefit of Imo people.

“At the end of the day, the achievements of the new Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment will be so amazing that the critics of the initiative, will not only be shocked but will also regret to have drawn the curtain for the new Ministry even before it takes off. “We accept all the criticisms in good faith and commend the critics. That is what makes the society dynamic and our democracy juicy.

The truth is that, the new Ministry is not an accidental discharge but a well-thought out idea that will benefit Imo people in particular and all men and women of goodwill in general. We only ask the critics to give us time.” In an earlier statement on Tuesday, December 5, the governor had explained that he created the ministry because people are remain bitter and angry with government policies, a trend he is sure the new ministry will deal with. “Governments at different levels have created several ministries and departments to achieve this, yet people are bitter, angry with hate speeches which lead to crisis, war and even terrorism.

“Happiness and Purpose Ministry therefore, is established for the lost time to correct the policy framework to guide Ministries and Departments on what they must do to guarantee the citizens happiness and contribute better to the society,” he said. Reacting to the announcements, Nigerian model and upcoming artiste, Princess Nnochiri, simply known as Ms. Papa9ja, has declared herself the Commissioner of Slayqueens and Sexiness although she didn’t specify in which state. Sharing a number of sexy portraits on Facebook, she wrote: ‘Announcement! Announcement!! Announcement!!! This is to inform the general public that I Ms. Papa9ja has bestowed upon myself the office of the commissioner of slayqueens and sexiness.

“All the slay queens and my sexy mamas should be free to come to us for the following issue; -The latest fashion trend- free sharwama and pizza – free makeup products -Free skin products -99%discount on all hair needs -80%discount on iPhone8.’ ‘We also assist with the following; -fighting the boo that has a boo -assist you with your choice of baby daddy and make sure the nigga is up to the task – collecting your clothes, shoes and even money from “borrow borrow”and “beggi beggi”. And so on and so forth. My administration will ensure that we all slay and stay sexy till thy kingdom com …I cannor cum and kii ma self” Also reacting, former Governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, has hit out at his successor, Rochas Okorocha, on the issue. In a chat with anational newspaper, Ohakim said he has never heard of such a portfolio before and that he is still searching the internet to find out which country has such a portfolio for government officials.

“This is a sort of abomination. How can this man continue to insult the sensibilities of Imo citizens? Whose happiness are they looking for when salaries and pensions are not paid? Are we looking for the happiness of the Okorocha family and friends? I have not heard about such a ministry anywhere in the world, before. It is not in Britain that gave us independence. It is not in the United States of America, whose democratic system we copied. It is not in Canada. It is nowhere in West Africa. I have searched through the internet and I am still searching to see where it was practised and couldn’t find any.

Honestly, this is a bizarre creation and I won’t be surprised to see the Governor’s aides struggling to defend this indefensible act.” In his own way of making fun of the development, Dr. Reuben Abati, who acted as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, shared a photo above on his IG page and wrote:

“What do the people of Imo state want, Mr. Governor? They want prompt payment of salaries to make them happy. When they feed their families and meet their obligations, they will be happy. #Happiness” On her own, a Port Harcourtbased business consultant, Winifred Iheoma Ofoegbu, has also declared herself as the Commissioner for Food and Drinks. Posting her official portrait in Facebook, she wrote:

“In a time when hunger and thirst are at an all time high, I will use my good office to ensure that people are well fed all the time and serve as an example to the world. And if you are one of these youth that are lacking ignorance and don’t understand something then keep QUITE.”

Taking it a little further while still on the joking side, singer and songwriter, Lami Phillips, has also posted a hot photo of herself, writing: “News update: I have seen it fit to appoint myself as the COMMISSIONER FOR CHILLIN’ in Lagos State. I believe it is important for us to have a “chillin culture” so as to encourage a “chillin people”. I encourage all Lagosians to CHILL. Stay Chilled????”

Like this: Like Loading...