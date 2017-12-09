DEBORAH ESENE: Positive comments about my meal give me joy

Deborah Esene recently graduated from the University of Lagos, Akoka, as an Accountant. However, the young lady from Edo State is also a trained chef, an impressive one for that matter and was the first runner up at the chef challenge event held during this year’s Akwaaba African Travel Market.

When did you have your first exposure to cooking?

I actually started cooking when I was very little. I cook the way just every other person cooks; the way our mothers cook. However, I got exposed professionally early last year because I participated in the University of Lagos Campus Master Chef Competition, which I won. I earned a partly sponsored scholarship to a culinary school from the competition. That was when I decided to train as a professional. I didn’t plan to get serious with professional cooking but when I had the opportunity to go to a culinary school I decided to take it far.

What do you enjoy most about cooking?

I think it’s the satisfaction because anytime I cook and people make positive comments about my meal, there’s a kind of inner joy I feel. The fact that people enjoy what I cook is what I really like about cooking.

What are the challenges as professional chef?

I went to the culinary school while I was still in school so I had a lot of challenges coping with school work because my course of study was totally different from the culinary world. I studied Accounting. There are times that I’ll have to miss lectures just to go for culinary lessons. The thing is I have not really gone so big with culinary so I’m just relating the challenges based on what I faced as a student. Even while in school I made some orders for people like finger foods, small chops, and rice among others although on a very small scale.

Why did you enter for the Akwaaba chef challenge?

I think I’m that type of person that likes competition. I think it exposes me to a lot of things. It’s not about winning actually because you get to meet people and you get to learn new things work. When you meet people, you discover that you actually haven’t done anything. I remember when I won the UNILAG Campus Master Chef Competition, I knew I didn’t really know so much but it was more like a normal cooking competition but there were people who always lauded me for winning. When I got to the culinary school I got exposed to a whole lot of things; I learnt new things. And even in my culinary school I did a competition. So, I think I love competitions. It exposes one to new things. So, when I heard about Akwaaba chef challenge I was really excited about it given that it doesn’t even concentrate on Nigeria alone and that other countries would be participating. So, I was excited and decided to go for it.

On the day of the competition did you feel intimidated?

Yes, I did. I was very intimidated when I got there. I wasn’t expecting to get to the position of first runner-up. When I got there I met a whole lot of people. The people I met are professional chefs and I hadn’t even gone far in my cooking career compared to the people I met. I even met a chef who owns a culinary school. You can imagine what it is like to compete with that kind of person. I met another chef who runs a catering business in Abuja. I was intimidated.

How did being a runner-up make you feel?

I was very happy. I felt that I was probably favoured because I was the smallest there. I was very happy but I also knew that there was so much to learn from those people who were part of the competition also.

What do you think you did wrongly that must have cost you victory?

During the competition they told us that the judges and some samplers were also going to come and score us. They told us that the samplers’ score do not really matter but that the grades we were scored by the judges are what would decide our fate but the judges actually came late. One of the techniques I used in cooking my rice was that I didn’t use all my rice because I didn’t get enough tomatoes and I wanted the food to have that jollof rice colour. When I made the rice, I was waiting for the judges but unfortunately, they didn’t come. The samplers came first. At some point, my food was already finishing and I hadn’t even served the judges. So, I had to stop serving the samplers before the judges eventually came. It was later that I discovered that it was the scores gotten from the samplers that they used in deciding the winner. The difference between the winner and me was three points.

A male chef won the competition, what does that mean to you?

The truth is that in the culinary world, you hardly see females. Most professional chefs are males so it wasn’t really a disappointment for me. Being a chef is really stressful, so when females get married and start having other responsibilities, they tend to abandon the profession.

As a student then did you cook your own meals or you buy food outside?

Of course, I cooked my meals. I don’t get tired of it. I can even cook for people. I cooked for my roommates.

How do you cope with cooking your meals and school work then?

It’s more like a way to relax for me. I don’t get satisfied when I buy food from outside. I get angry with myself. So, what’s the essence of buying food and not being satisfied? Why not just cook it? As a student then it was even economical for you to cook than buy food outside. The only exception is during exam periods when I have shorter time. Nonetheless, I still find time to cook.

Do you plan to take to the profession full time or to practice of accounting?

It’s a very big step for me. I’ve been thinking about it. I actually want to go with cooking but I don’t want it to look like I don’t know what I’m doing or I’m confused. At the same time, I want to go with my accounting career. Maybe what I’ll do is to work as an accountant, gather enough funds and establish myself in the culinary world.

What is your most embarrassing cooking blunder so far?

I don’t know whether to call this a cooking blunder but I remembered there was a time I was asked to make doughnuts for my faculty day. They were going to use it as refreshment after the programme. I had already moulded the doughnuts and I was just waiting to fry them with the hostel electricity. Unfortunately for me, when it was time for me to fry them, there was power outage and they didn’t restore electricity and so, I couldn’t meet up with the delivery.

And it was very disastrous. I could have probably made preparation for a gas cooker but it’s sad that the university management doesn’t allow for such. So, I don’t know if that’s actually a cooking blunder. Another experience I’ll share happened when I got to the culinary school. At the school, there was another competition that they did which they tagged Black Chef Jacket Competition.

The reason they tagged it that name was because as a chef if you have a black chef jacket, it’s a rank so the winner would go with a black chef jacket. We were not told the ingredients before the event. It was on that day that they told us what to use. To my greatest surprise, they brought live catfish and I’m scared of catfish. I don’t know how to kill it but for the purpose of the competition, we were required to kill it by ourselves. So, I think the fig of the fish injured my hand.

