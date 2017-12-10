Defection to APC: Emeka Jr. fighting Ojukwu’s dream –Anambra Youth

Move hunger induced –Politicians

Anambra Concern Youth and some politicians from the South East and South West geopolitical regions of the country, yesterday, said that the decision of Emeka Ojukwu, one of the sons of the late Biafra warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, to defect from his father’s party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a total departure from what his father stood for.

They said that the action, which necessitated the ongoing media war between him and the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), is tantamount to a child laughing at the ruins of his father’s yam barn, which is hunger in guise.

Recall that the Special Assistant to Governor Obiano on Media and Strategic Communications, Mr. Oliver Okpala, had described Emeka Ojukwu, as an inconsequential figure with little political value, following his defection to APC and his claim that Obiano was wooing him back to APGA.

Corroborating Opkala’s position that Emeka is inconsequential to Anambra politics, APGA National Chairman, Dr. Victor Oye, who described him as ‘a prodigal son,’ added that Emeka was inconsequential to the reelection bid of Obiano.

Elder statesman and chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said though Emeka Ojukwu has the right to go to any party of choice but the reason he gave for going to that party is not tenable, it’s foolish and ridiculous. “If he joined the party based on ideology, it’s a different thing but the reason he gave is ridiculous.

The father’s party is there and the reason for that party has not been achieved. He should stay in that party and build it.

“You don’t just jump from one party to another that does not have good agenda for the country, or bad manifestoes because you want to bring Igbos to the national politics. His reason is not tenable. He should have helped APGA in the South East.”

The spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who corroborated Adebanjo, said there was no need for Emeka to have moved away from his father’s party since it has been the father’s dream for the party to succeed.

“I think his son should have stayed with the father’s party but I urge Governor Obiano, who is doing well in the state to continue. APGA has gained ground in the state and his exit will not affect the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, the leader of Anambra Concern Youth, who was among Governor Obiano’s re-election campaign, Comrade Samuel Moghalu, said Emeka Ojukwu, is a disappointment to the cause of Igbo race and his father’s legacy.

According to Moghalu, who noted that Emeka’s action represents a child, who laughs over the ruins of his father’s yam barn, said it’s unthinkable that Emeka dumped his father’s party for another party for financial inducement and mere promises.

“Emeka should have joined hands with Governor Obiano and others to build APGA with a view to winning one or two more states in the South East to become prominent and strong in the national politics, which was late Ojukwu’s dream. He was really deceived and I assure you that he will end up like others, who never won election in the state after defection.

“The excuse that he was toeing his late father’s political style exemplifies his foolishness.

Ojukwu didn’t leave his party for another party. His father was a great man and needed everywhere. His father’s name has been a great brand and so the NPN needed to build their political hegemony in the East but Emeka is unknown element in politics, the reason people link him with his father, each time he is mentioned.

“He miscalculated; he miss fired. If he is logical enough, he would have tried to help APGA gain another state in the eastern Nigeria, which will launch it to national politics.

By the antecedent of APGA in Anambra State, many people will key into APGA’s vision to spread the party’s stronghold.

“APGA has ruled for 12 years in Anambra State and has been a great success. Without any fear of contradiction, Anambra is the best governed state in the South East. I stand to be corrected. So, it was a grave mistake Emeka made. I doubt if he understood that move. He is fighting his father’s dream.”

