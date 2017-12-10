Dignitaries honour city clothier, Bisi Oyedele as he’s decorated

Ogun State most sought-after clothier, Bisi Oyedele who is the brain behind Citiside Fashion outlets has been installed as the Otunba Tayese of Iselu Kingdom in Yewaland Ogun State.

The chieftaincy title was bestowed on him by highly esteemed first class Oba the Eselu of Iselu, Oba Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi who celebrated his 12th coronation anniversary.

According to the Oba, Oyedele was honoured for his uncommon passion for youth development, community development, philanthropic antecedents and spirit of enterprise.

Notable among dignitaries that graced the exquisite installation and reception is Ogun SSG, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa; Ogun Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraju Adekumbi; Iyalaje Apapa, Princess Toyin Kolade; member House of Representatives Hon. Kunle Akinlade amongst others.

Bisi Oyedele popularly referred to as Citiside was born and bred in Idiroko Ipokia Local Government, he is a graduate of Geography and Regional Planning from Olabisi Onabanjo University, and he is an emerging politician from Ogun West to watch out for. He is an upwardly mobile young man with many investments in fashion, real estate and others.

