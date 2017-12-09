Dogara extols TY Danjuma at 80

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described elder statesman, General Theophilus Danjuma, as one of Nigeria’s pantheons, saying his contribution to nation building and wellbeing of Nigerians is exemplary. In a letter signed by the Speaker to commemorate the 80th birthday anniversary of Danjuma, the Speaker said future generations would continue to remember and appreciate his sacrifices for Nigeria’s unity, peace, progress and stability.

He said: “The House of Representatives and I heart-ily rejoice with and celebrate you, our worthy leader, highly revered and accomplished elderstatesman, Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), on this auspicious occasion of your 80th birthday anniversary. “Sir, we celebrate your outstanding services and contributions to nation-building, as well as your efforts at promoting the well-being of Nigerians regardless of ethnicity or creed. Your exceptional zeal for the greatness and development of Nigeria has placed you among the pantheons of our nation.

“Your career as a military officer was exemplary, reaching the peak as Chief of Defence Staff. Your humanitarian and philanthropic activities have touched many lives, especially those of the poor and weak and are worthy of commendation and emulation. “Undoubtedly, future generations will continue to remember and appreciate the sacrifices you have made for national unity and the fact that you have continued to offer your wise counsel for the peace, progress and stability of the Nigerian nation. “We applaud your efforts at giving succour to the victims of terrorism in the North East region including its rebuilding, reconstruction and rehabilitation. “It is, therefore, with exceeding gratitude that I restate our congratulations and best wishes for a fulfilled, healthy and fruitful years ahead.”

