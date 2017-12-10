I don’t bite fingers that feed me –Kiss Daniel

It is no longer news that the rift between Anidugbe Daniel, aka Kiss Daniel, and his estranged record label, G – Worldwide Entertainment, has gotten messier.

Recall that Kiss Daniel had recently been promoting a new record label, Flyboy Inc, under whose imprint he released his latest single, ‘No Do’.

As it turns out, G – Worldwide is not pleased with Daniel’s activities, thereby dragging him to court.

They accused him of taking steps to appoint a new manager, solicit for bookings, and have continued to negotiate and enter performance agreements in respect of the songs from the album, New Era.

In a very brief chat with RazzleDazzle, the Ogun State-born said everything that happened between him and his former label was in line with the normal process, adding that it was the right time for him to move on to another phase of his career.

“I really don’t want to say anything about this, my solicitors are already on it and they will put out a statement soon.

On whether he will ever bite the fingers that feed him, the ‘Woju’ crooner reply, “No, I am not the type, thank you”. After being told to stop using his stage name, Kiss Daniel has informed his former record label, G-Worldwide Entertainment that it is ‘laughable’ for them to say he cannot use a name given to him at birth.

Like this: Like Loading...