‘Eagles can stop Argentina again’

As Nigeria ex- internationals continue to react to the World Cup draw which has Nigeria, Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D, former Nigeria International Prince Afejuku, has called on the Super Eagles not to be scared of Argentina. In an interview with our reporter in Benin, Afejuku who entered the national team from secondary school said Super Eagles had what it required to beat Argentina without much trouble. He enjoined on the President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the issue of Vincent Enyeama coming back to the national team, stressing that Nigeria needed an experienced goalkeeper as the country’s number one.

“The World Cup is the biggest football fiesta in the world, and so I’m happy that Nigeria will not be left out. I do not want to believe that Nigeria is afraid of Argentina; our boys can do it again. Eagles have all that is required to win; I don’t want us to see Argentina as a team that is not beatable; in football, you do not write off any team. I see Eagles and Croatia topping that group. “I want to appeal to our president to wade into the issue of Enyeama coming back to the national team. At the World Cup level, Nigeria need a competent and fearless goalkeeper to be between the sticks.”

