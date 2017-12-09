Ebuka shares story of woe on #EndSARS

Media personality and Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has joined the ongoing #EndSARS campaign which seeks the scrapping of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police. Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Ebuka recounted his ordeal with SARS thus: “Can never forget November 2005, driving in Abuja with @sommbonu and @IAMOfem.

Stopped by a plainclothes officer with a gun, chased and actually being shot at for being ‘suspected armed robbers’. Ofem still has the bullet scars on his shoulder. #EndSARS.” With Nigerians taking to social media a few days ago to call for the scrapping of SARS following increasing cases of alleged brutality, highhandedness, disregard for human rights, unprofessionalism and undue harassment of Nigerians. The campaign gained steam after some SARS operatives were chased by irate youth in the Yaba area of Lagos State with the young ones accusing the SARS operatives of shooting to death a youth in the area. A video of the incident was later posted online, resulting in the campaign.

